A Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME

After sending the required code to the JAMB exam checking number, the man shared the response he got

A Nigerian man attempted to know what his children scored in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The man's two daughters took part in the UTME organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The man was told the service was not yet available. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebrity_carpenter.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on TikTok, @celebrity_carpenter showed how jittery his two children were when he wanted to check the result.

He was using his phone, and he sent a message to the JAMB exam-checking codes but he got a negative response.

He tried it twice and he was told the service is not available, meaning the result is not yet available for checking.

Is JAMB result out?

JAMB has yet to release the result of 2025 UTME result, which was taken by 1,955,069 candidates.

The JAMB result is not yet available for checking. Photo credit: TikTok/@celebrity_carpenter and Tech Cabal.

Source: UGC

Usually, if the result is released, candidates are able to access it through their phones by sending “RESULT” in an SMS to 55019 or 66019.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man tries to check his children's JAMB result

@Rølynñd said:

"Checking jamb result is more scary than horror movies."

@Kamsi said:

"Forget result, that boy Dey vex me."

@KhayJay18 said:

"As am hear am not my self."

@honeydee198 said:

"Una no fit give this boy better knock for head eh see as my body Dey ache as he Dey disturb up and down."

@sipsensation__ said:

"No be me write jamb but na me dey fear."

@F E M I said:

"The results are not out yet."

@oiyzajames said:

"I have been crying since on Sunday, God please help me, I haven't been myself."

@doraita19 said:

"You people will not kill me with anxiety. I won't even check that thing till after 2 months."

@nekyinspired said:

"The tension no be here. My heart is beating so fast as if na my results."

@Alexandra said:

"I prefer make my they kee me than for me to check my result with my parents."

@Chybrownie said:

"My daughter is writing next year and I don't know why I'm scared."

@Izzyboyamigo said:

"Na you go write exam na ur parents go Dey wait for result."

@Roman said:

"My heart is not even racing cause of her own na because of my own."

@Jesus baby said:

"Checking jamb result is more scary than the exam."

Student shares UTME Mock result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online.

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13.

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng