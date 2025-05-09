A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreak on social media after checking her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination result

In an emotional video, the lady revealed that she planned to hit 200 by all means, but her desire did not come to pass

The heartbroken lady captured the anxious moment when she checked her result, only to be met with disappointment

A young Nigerian lady's emotional distress over her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result has gone viral on social media.

Her video captured the pain and disappointment that she experienced because her academic aspiration was not met.

Lady shares her pain after checking her 2025 UTME result. Photo credit: @evrytin_merah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over UTME score

The video, shared by @evrytin_merah on TikTok, showed the lady's emotional breakdown as she revealed her JAMB score.

Despite her determination to achieve a score of 200 in the examination, she fell short, scoring 190 instead.

Her reaction was emotional, as she slumped to the ground and lamented bitterly over her fate.

"POV: You need to score 200 in JAMB by all means and boom 190. I don die guys," she said.

Reactions as lady laments over 190 UTME score

The lady's emotional post touched many online users, who sympathised with her plight.

Her video sparked a wave of supportive comments on TikTok, with many users offering words of encouragement and advice.

Some suggested that she could still explore other options or consider different courses, while others shared their own experiences of overcoming academic setbacks.

@Vicky twin said:

"Mine is 194."

@user2800338476181 said:

"Above 200 gather here."

@HEAVY HEART said:

"Some schools accept 150 sef."

@Tarila said:

"My younger brother score 254 guys."

@Blackberry said:

"Mine 197."

@beauty queen said:

"Mine is 166 Omo am going to change course."

@David money said:

"I see 199 i almost scatter my phone."

@Lydia said:

"I needed 250 and and I scored 183."

@NOBODY’S EX said:

"I needed 200 and I got 195."

@BLESSYN WAYA reacted:

"Chai sorry sis."

@Qúééñ Víçky said:

"I scored 239."

@(✿ )BIG FOLA commented:

"202. God loves me frr am so grateful."

@leenah gold said:

"I have been crying for my sis since yesterday but today make me, she got 257."

@joygiver said:

"I wrote but am scared to check mine, God Abeg oo."

@glory Best 1 said:

"Congratulations my dear. I was here before I cried so much thank God I scored 204."

@Priscilla said:

"To does seeking for admission god will fulfill it ijn."

@Anuluwapo said:

"The way I dey take fear ehn to check results of exam wey u write con be problem."

@Shoe maker in Lagos commented:

"Oomoor, I see 142 I shock, y I'm shocked is cuz I was sure of my answers, I didn't just guess, I have a valid reason y I choose dat answer, abeg who knows how I can contact jamb, dat's not my original."

@Ezigbo charles reacted:

"Mine was 160 after what i wrote in Govt. I scored 234 on mockk just imagine the down fall i have complained to them via sms."

@Favie Love added:

"Omo subject wey I understand and I write well na low mark I get while subject wey I no know na they give me high score."

Watch the video here:

Man attempts to check children's UTME scores

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.

