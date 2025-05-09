A young Nigerian student has shared his pain and frustration on social media after checking his 2025 UTME result

The aspiring student of the University of Lagos expressed uncertainty about whether his UTME result was sufficient to gain admission

Social media users who came across his post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian student's disappointment over his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result has gone viral.

The student, who aspires to study at the University of Lagos, expressed doubts about his chances of gaining admission with his current scores.

Nigerian student's 2025 UTME result goes viral online. Photo credit: @tomskid22/X.

Student displays his UTME result

His concerns were shared on the X app via his handle @Tomskid22, alongside a screenshot of his UTME result.

The post revealed his scores in English Language (45), Government (58), Literature in English (38), and Christian Religious Studies (CRS) (51), with an aggregate score of 192.

"Dear Olalere Tomiwa Azeez. Your 2025 UTME result: English 45, Government 58, Literature 38, CRS 51, Aggregate: 192," the message read.

Nigerian student cries out, posts UTME result. Photo credit: @tomskid22/X.

The student's situation caught the attention of many online users, who flooded the comments section with their opinions and advice.

Some users offered words of encouragement, urging the student to stay positive and consider other university options.

Others shared their own experiences and suggested possible courses of action to gain admission.

"How I wan tey enter unilag with this result smh?" the student queried.

Reactions as student posts UTME result

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Bad Boy smile said:

"You go enter But you Dey craze oo. For all this yeye subjects you still score 192."

Omo Iya Eledu said:

"NA THROUGH THE GATE NOW ABI YOU WANT CLIMB FENCE."

Olamide Fine Boy said:

"This one still try. I see person wey score 50."

Kabul 07 said:

"Omo this set get plenty blockhead oh."

Engr Samuel said:

"Just stay for Twitter no enter unilag with this result."

Brother Ebuka said:

"Na unilag go enter you. 38 in literature. At this rate, wale adenuga film school no go collect you sef."

Emmanuel Kalu said:

"Na jamb force you buy form."

MC Law said:

"Don't worry, will enter through the back door."

Chukwuemeka said:

Divine favourite said:

"Yabatech no far from Unilag sha You can come visit sometimes."

@Angel rose said:

"Mine is 191 and I wan study estate management can I study it in lasu or university of Ibadan or should change it to another course to go and study international relations please help me out."

@EJIKE WIFE said:

"My younger brother score 219 omo happiness wan finish me. I promise to train him, if he pass this year jamb and he made it, I no some get money."

@Ola wey get Iwa werey said:

"Tbh most young kids are always brilliant. We nah unseriousness spoil us thank God say I score pass 200 for my own time hehe."

@Nurse teymah avdoul wrote:

"I start to don't believe most of student that scored very high because they may be paying money for some people to help them."

@SEPTEMBER 07 said:

"Depressed already. I can't sleep as I just hear results is out. I no fit Dey sleep can't wait to check mine. God please take control."

@precious added:

"So i was thinking, should we create a group for active users den everyday each member should send in just 1post to the group."

See the post below:

