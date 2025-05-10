A Nigerian girl has made her family proud with her excellent performance in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The girl is identified as Adeboye Goodness, and she is a science student who took biology, chemistry, physics and Use of English in JAMB

According to the result posted on TikTok by Goodness' sister, the 15-year-old scored 333 marks in aggregates

A young girl's performance in the 2025 JAMB UTME has gladdened the hearts of his family members.

The girl's sister took to social media to show off the result and announce to people that her sister did well.

The lady said her little sister did well in UTME. Photo credit: TikTok/@beamapparels.

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted by @beamapparels, it was shown that the girl is a science student.

The JAMB result shows that Adeboye Goodness did well in Use of English, physics, biology and chemistry, which she took in the examination.

Lady celebrates her sister who did well in JAMB UTME

She scored an overall mark of 333. A breakdown shows that she got 80 in biology, 92 in chemistry, 92 in physics and 69 in Use of English.

Her elder sister says:

"My Baby sis scored 333 in the just concluded JAMB exam and she is just 15, I am so proud of her and I pray that God continues to direct her and grant her success. Nothing good comes easy and this score that my little sis has is just a testament to her diligence and intelligence."

The lady referred to her sister as a star girl for doing well in the 2025 JAMB. Photo credit: TikTok/@beamapparels.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as girl makes her family proud in JAMB

@pierce said:

"The fact that she scored doesn't mean she's brilliant nah just luck."

@Pya1103 said:

"Why isn't her UTME registration number and name there? No hate tho."

@Angel rose said:

"Mine is 191 and I wan study estate management can I study it in lasu or university of Ibadan or should change it to another course to go and study international relations please help me out."

@MER~CY said:

"They allow 15-year-olds? I thought they didn’t."

@SophieB said:

"A genius in the making. She will do great things in the future by God’s grace."

@Jenny marshal05 said:

"Wetin 15years wan go do for university now make she go learn jare till she reach 17 or 18 una go just Dey waste money."

@DizzleofEkt said:

"Congrats to her. Make she enter school straight away be the main thing. Me wey score 280+, 270+ and 260+ in different JAMBs, I no see admission at all. I'd already given up, but sha did the exam, I I didn't even prepare well."

Man checks his children's UTME results

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of the moment he attempted to check his children's performance in the 2025 UTME.

The man's two daughters were jittery when he said he wanted to personally check their scores in the UTME.

After sending the required code to the JAMB exam checking number, the man shared the response he got.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng