A Nigerian man, Emenike Okorie, narrated how his son survived an accident while returning from his Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) exam.

The man stated that his son had written his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

On his Facebook page, Emenike Okorie shared how God saved his son’s life during the ghastly keke accident.

He shared photos of his son in the hospital as he stated that the keke driver died on the way to the hospital.

His post read:

“Brethren, join me in thanking God Almighty for saving the life of my son from a ghastly KEKE accident today as he was returning from JAMB Exam. The Devil came to still, to kill and to destroy, but the Lord Jesus Christ came that we may have life and have it more abundantly.

“God saved my son's life, but the KEKE operator was not that lucky,as he died on the way to FMC Umuahia. May his soul rest in peace.

“However, my son has regained consciousness, and is recuperating @ the Abia State Specialist Hospital, Amachara Annex. He had head injuries, but it didn't affect the brain nor the CNS. It can only be God! Lord I'm grateful.”

Reactions as JAMB candidate survives accident

Ukandu Frances Chimdiya said:

"God is faithful. Thank you Jesus for saving my son's life. Speedy recovery to you dear."

Pauline Chinonye said:

"Thank God for his life. The devil has lost the battle. I pray for quick recovery."

Gloria Abiakam said:

"Chaii!!! We return all glory to God Almighty. May our Lord comfort and console the family that lost their own in the name of Jesus Christ, Amen."

Florence Okalibe said:

"Father thank you for saving your son's life you shall not die you will live and fulfill your destiny Christ has already paid a price for you on the cross of Calvary in Jesus Christ mighty name I pray Amen."

Chukwuma Jude said:

"It's well with you Ugochukwu,no I'll shall befall any seed of James and Philomena Ndukwo Okorie nuclear and extended!"

Obi Onyeama said:

"Chai! Glory be to the Almighty God who spared your son's life.May God grant him total healing and may the soul of the keke driver rest in peace."

