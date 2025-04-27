A Nigerian student who took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination has printed her scores and shared them online

The student participated in the 2025 mock UTME, which took place on April 10, 2025, and the result was released on April 13

According to the student identified as Angel Ki Mora, she scored 260 marks in aggregates, a development that attracted people's praise

A Nigerian student took part in the 2025 mock UTME examination and she has seen her result.

Mock JAMB is a prelude to the main examination, and students use it to test their knowledge in preparation for the main examination.

The lady scored 260 in the 2025 mock UTME. Photo credit: Facebook/Angel Ki Mora.

According to the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), 200,000 candidates registered for the Mock UTME.

The 2025 Mock UTME took place on April 10 and the result was released on April 13.

JAMB noted back then:

“The board acknowledges the delays experienced by some candidates during the examination and regrets any inconvenience caused. These challenges are anticipated due to the new features implemented to enhance the overall conduct of the main UTME. JAMB appreciates the support of candidates and parents in facilitating a smoother process.

“The mock examination serves as a trial version of the UTME, allowing the Board to test new innovations while helping candidates familiarize themselves with the CBT environment. Over the years, this initiative has successfully achieved its objectives, addressing noted lapses and equipping candidates with valuable experience for the main examination."

Student who scored 260 in mock UTME shares result

Meanwhile, a student who has seen her Mock UTME result has printed and shared it on social media.

The student identified as Angel Ki Mora shared the Mock UTME result on Facebook.

The result she posted shows that she scored 260 marks in aggregates after scores from four subjects were tabulated.

Angel Kim Mora asked:

"Hope I tried guys?"

Students wishing to proceed to higher institution in Nigeria must sit for JAMB UTME. Photo credit: JAMB.

See some Facebook reactions below:

Iwambe David Chivirter said:

"Outstanding!!!, Pray may so be the Jamb exam."

Te Ga said:

"You did a great job, congratulations."

Ozurumba Chiamaka said:

"Congratulations. I tap from ur blessing."

Jenny Kris said:

"I tap from your grace, thank God for you."

Moyinoluwa Temitope said:

"I tap from your blessing for mine to."

@Zippypresh Gold commented:

"Congratulations you really did a great job."

Girl who went to write JAMB goes missing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian girl who went to write the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) had gone missing.

Her family raised an alarm on X, and a search started immediately after the JAMB candidate was not seen in 24 hours.

However, on Saturday, April 26, her brother made another post, indicating that the girl has been found in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

Esther's brother, Rickson____ wrote:

"It’s almost 24 hours we haven’t heard from my sister, she was going to Epe from Ajah around 1pm yesterday (Thursday) for her JAMB exam today…. The last message she sent her other sister was that “I’m scared I think I entered wrong car my eyes is itchy e be like I want to slip."

