A Nigerian boy has done excellently well in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The boy's result was shared with Legit.ng by his school, Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State

According to the result, the boy scored 98 marks in mathematics, 92 in chemistry, 94 in physics and 71 marks in Use of English

A brilliant young boy has proved his intelligence with his UTME result, which has thrilled his school.

His school, the Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, shared the result with Legit.ng.

The boy is identified as Odey King-David. His school has congratulated him for his performance.

According to the result, the boy is a science student and he took mathematics, chemistry, physics and Use of English in the 2025 UTME.

His result shows that he scored 355 marks in aggregate, a feat that prompted his school to call him one of their champions.

School shares JAMB result of brilliant student

A closer look at King-David's result indicates he 98 marks in mathematics, 92 in chemistry, 94 in physics and 71 marks in Use of English.

Speaking to Legit.ng in a short chat, GTIC stated that King-David's interests include reading, writing, sports, and technology.

According to the school, the brilliant boy aspires to study artificial intelligence when he gets to the university.

The school says:

"His class interests are reading, writing, sports, and technology. He wants to study Artificial Intelligence. Students who wish to emulate this performance must work extremely hard and burn the midnight oil."

On how they prepared students to do well in JAMB, the school says extra classes were put in place.

It says:

"Extra classes were regularly organised for the students."

How to check JAMB result through SMS

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has simplified the process of checking the 2025 UTME results.

Candidates who sat for the examination can access it through their phones in the comfort of their rooms.

The result can be accessed by simply texting a message to a specified number provided by the examination board.

Candidates can access their results through their phones by sending “RESULT” in an SMS to 55019 or 66019.

However, it has to be with the phone number which the candidates used to register for the examination.

Graduate of Depper Life High School shares his JAMB experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young man who wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) years ago shared how he passed.

The man sat for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) test as a student of the famous Deeper Life High School.

According to the man, he was able to pass the examination thanks to prayers and preparation offered at Deeper Life High School.

He said examination was not only a physical but also a spiritual battle, crediting the school's success not only to adequate preparation but also to prayers.

Shubby, therefore, advised students going for the 2025 JAMB examination to prepare with prayers as well.

I remember when I was about writing my JAMB in 2019. The day before we went for the JAMB, we prayed. My goodness, we prayed. May God bless Deeper Life High School. And I mean it from the very depth of my heart. May God bless Deeper Life High School."

