As the conclave to elect a new Pope begins today, photos have shown two rooms that are important in the process

One of the rooms is the Sistine Chapel, where the Catholic Cardinals are expected to file into to elect a new Pontiff

The other room is the 'Room Of Tears', where the new Pope would enter and dress up after he is elected in the Sistine Chapel

The conclave to elect a new Pope to replace late Pope Francis begins today, Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

As the world awaits the name of the new Pontiff, photos have emerged online showing two rooms that are important in the process.

The 'Room of Tears' is where the newly elected Pope enters to change into his papal dress. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Franco Origlia and Facebook/Vatican News.

The first room is the Sistine Chapel, where the Catholic Cardinals stay as they conduct the important business of electing a new Pope.

According to thesistinechapel.org, the place is one of the most popular destinations in Rome.

It says:

"The Sistine Chapel is located inside the Vatican Museums in Rome and every year is visited by millions of tourists from all over the world. The Sistine Chapel is decorated with splendid frescoes by Michelangelo. His wonderful works cover the ceiling and the back wall (with the Last Judgement) above the altar. The conclave, baptisms and other official ceremonies of the Pope are held inside the chapel."

Another interesting room is "Room Of Tears" where the elected Pope enters and dresses up in his papal cassock after the election.

The Vatican News writes while sharing the photos:

"Some shots from two important rooms tied to the election of a new Pope: the Sistine Chapel and the "Room of Tears", a small room next to the Sistine Chapel where he dons the white papal vestments for the first time."

The Sistine Chapel is the place where Cardinals elect a new Pope. Photo credit: Facebook/Vatican News.

Facebook reactions as conclave begins today

Blessed Christian Chris said:

"Though a pentecostal preacher, but I love the order in the Catholic church. I pray God guides the Cardinals and the elect the New Leader of the Roman Catholic Church."

Joseph Enoch said:

"I am not a Roman Catholic by denomination but I am praying let the will of God be done over the election may he choose to himself a true an God fearing leader that will lead the church on the right way."

Ina Kinghorn said:

"Wow, what amazing pictures. We pray that our Cardinals will be inspired by the Holy Spirit to elect the Pope we desperately need."

Cg Weston said:

"To the photographer of these absolutely stunning photographs we have seen today and previously, thank you so much!! to those in the Vatican who have allowed this to happen, again, thank you so very much."

Julie Breckon said:

"It's so lovely to get a much deeper insight into the process than ever before, and to see so much more of what goes on behind the scenes. That's the positive side of technology."

Who will be the next Pope?

After Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

