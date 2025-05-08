The 2025 papal conclave, the solemn and historic process to elect a new pope for the Roman Catholic Church began on Wednesday, May 7

Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra state, joined the conclave as the only eligible cardinal from Nigeria

The 62-year-old Cardinal is among the 120 cardinal electors locked in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor

Vatican City, Italy - Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra State, Nigeria, is the only eligible Cardinal from Nigeria participating in the 2025 papal conclave.

The conclave is a solemn and historic process of electing a new pope for the Roman Catholic Church.

Okpaleke is among the 120 cardinal electors locked in the Sistine Chapel for the conclave, which started on Wednesday afternoon, May 7, 2025.

As reported by Leadership, the gathering brought together cardinals from around the globe to select a successor to Pope Francis.

Legit.ng recalls that Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025

The death of Pope Francis prompted the start of this sacred ritual.

For Nigerians, Cardinal Okpaleke's participation in this sacred event is a moment of national pride and spiritual reflection.

The other three Cardinals from Nigeria were disqualified because the rule states that cardinals above 80 are not eligible to participate.

Who is Cardinal Peter Okpaleke?

Cardinal Peter Okpaleke was born on 1 March 1963, in Amesi, Anambra state, Nigeria.

Okpaleke studied philosophy and theology at the Bigard Memorial Major Seminary in Ikot-Ekpene and Enugu from 1983 to 1992.

According to Premium Times, the 62-year-old Cardinal also studied Canon Law in Rome at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross.

He was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Awka on 22 August 1990 and has been Bishop of Ekwulobia, Anambra State, since 29 April 2020.

Pope Francis appointed him as the Bishop of the Diocese of Ekwulobia, a newly created diocese in Anambra State after he resigned as Bishop of Ahiara.

About 3000 Catholic priests joined by worshippers protest his appointment, insisting on an Mbaise bishop as Bishop of Ahiara.

2025 papal conclave

Under the awe-inspiring frescoes of Michelangelo, the conclave officially began with the traditional Latin proclamation “extra omnes” meaning “everyone out”.

After which the chapel doors were closed, symbolising the start of the secretive voting process.

According to Vatican officials, only one round of voting took place on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The voting will resume on Thursday, should no candidate receive the required two-thirds majority.

It is gathered that up to four ballots are cast daily until a new pontiff emerges.

Obi speaks on expectations as the conclave begins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, shared his expectations as the conclave begins on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

The cardinals will commence the process of electing a new Pope following the death of Pope Francis on Easter Monday.

Obi prayed that God would grant the Cardinals wisdom and guide them in their sacred duty for a blessed outcome.

