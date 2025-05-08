An ex-pastor at Dunamis church has recounted his unpleasant encounter with online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman

The former Christian, who had vowed not to join in demanding Verydarkman's release, accused the outspoken critic of profiling him

According to the ex-preacher, he had reached out to Verydarkman for help when his daughter was taken advantage of

Abraham Daniel, a former pastor at Dunamis church, has shared his bitter encounter with outspoken critic Martins Vincent Otse, alias Verydarkman.

Daniel, in a Facebook post, said his daughter was taken advantage of by her former pastor, which was hidden from him by his ex-wife.

Ex-pastor's encounter with Verydarkman

After reaching out to comedian Diamond Dietanuru Osakorigho, who helped break the news online, Daniel said he took the matter to Verydarkman, who allegedly promised to amplify the issue on his platform, but didn't.

His words in part:

"...When I got to know.

"I ran to Diamond Dietanuru Osakorigho who helped me to break the news and gave it a boast.

"But because he wasn't in Nigeria, we couldn't do much.

"Then I went to Verydarkblackman, who promised to help give us his platform.

"I WENT TO MEET HIM AND DEJI WITH MY DAUGHTERS AND HER OLDER SISTER IN THE COMPANY OF MY YOUNGER BROTHER.

"After much hope, that he will give us his platforms and follow up.

"VDM suddenly locked up..."

According to Daniel, Verydarkman refused to take his call and further ignored him months later when he suffered an accident and reached out for help.

This got him wondering if the outspoken critic was paid to keep quiet or bullied.

"...VDM suddenly locked up.

"I called and called but he ignored me.

"Whether he was paid to keep quiet or bullied, I don't know.

"Later, after about 4 months when, I had an accident, and I asked him for help.

"He declined.

"All because he profiled me.

"I made a video to air my disappointment.

"He never replied..."

He further recounted how Verydarkman reportedly made fun of him when he was detained for 26 days

"...This year when I was detained by Saul for cyberbullying in prison for 26 days.

"VDM crawled from his hole to mock me and called me names while friends were doing GoFundMe to assist me in the case.

"VDM was busy rubbishing me.

"He even said I didn't come with my daughter to see him..."

The former Christian took a jab at Verydarkman's fans and his lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Ex-pastor's comment on Verydarkman stirs reactions

Apha Rapha said:

"It's good to air out your mind but despite a mans down fall ,it's a lesson for us all,no need to be proud because some body is guilty of something and , something most kill a man get sense."

Emma Blessed To Bless said:

"No be every fight person dey fight. Sometimes, you choose your fight.

"And please, learn to bury some issues and move on."

Emmanuel Edet Jnr said:

"VDM is a proud fellow only that as activists we hate oppression and we must come together to fight our oppressors."

Ezinne Nwanyioma said:

"What legal actions have you initiated as a father against the man that ra.ped your daughter?

"Did you report the case to the law enforcement or the women and child protective NGOs that can take up such cases?

"Everything is not for social media publicity.

"As a parent you should protect the integrity of your daughter while you seek justice for her."

Gema Saanmoyol Nelson said:

"Let's keep all these aside and and face the fight, let us learn how to forgive comrades.

"I was happy in the morning when I heard you shading the sword, (puting aside differences), to face the future, I know it was pained but let go of it pls Sir.

"This is one of the reason why these oppressors are alway wining us, they knew that we are not united while them are united despite their political differences."

Ann Unekwu Ocheja-Ekele said:

"This is your side of the story right? Let's hear Verydarkblackman side before we judge! I'm very sure your story wasn't correlating . How can VDM see a rapè case with evidence and refused to? All I know is that no one can pay to silence that guy."

Former pastor blasts Verydarkman, releases screenshots

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former pastor had taken a jab at Verydarkman and vowed not to join others in demanding his release from EFCC's custody.

According to the former cleric, he had contacted Verydarkman weeks ago on X (formerly Twitter), seeking his support during a planned solidarity walk for detained blogger Ijele Speaks, but the online critic had read his message and ignored him.

The ex-pastor, seeking to repay Verydarkman in his own coin, called him a state actor and a distraction and dared the online critic's fans.

