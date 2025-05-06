A US-Nigerian man has offered a piece of advice to the arrested outspoken critic, Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman

Outrage has trailed how Verydarkman was arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) at the premises of GTBank in Abuja on Friday, May 2

Ahead of Verydarkamn's release, the US citizen shared what the online critic should do when he gets out of custody

A United States citizen of Nigerian descent, identified as Innocent Tino, has told Verydarkman the next step he should take upon his release from custody.

Verydarkman became a hot topic on social media following his arrest on Friday, May 2, as fans and apologists condemned his arrest and demanded his release.

US citizen's advice to Verydarkman

According to Tino on Facebook, Verydarkman should relocate to another country once he is released.

He said the outspoken critic could relocate to even Ghana, but he just needs to leave Nigeria for the time being and continue his activism on foreign soil.

Tino said it is what he would have done if he were in Verydarkman's shoes. Tino wrote:

"If VDM finally come out, baba if na Ghana relocate go ...just comot from Bongo small and do your work from outside. If na me , na wetin I go do."

US citizen's comment stirs mixed reactions

Haven Of Grace Prayer Forum said:

"Absolutely correct 💯👍💯💯😁.

"If i blow as a content creator.

"Omo nah to run away from this country.

"It's no longer funny 😭🤣🤣🤣😂."

Alhaji Sharafdeen Mustapha Bola said:

"But u ddnt wish him well since his arrest… why now u don turn to advicer?it seems u don go check Gistlover’s page😆."

Adams Ojodale Daniel said:

"VDM no relocate during Family of lawyers na ordinary EFCC go carry am comot?

"Calm down."

Pretty Ugo said:

"What if they don kpai am.

"Because for days now them no fit comot out to talk wetin him do…

"God abeg o 😭."

Tega Divine said:

"That's what they want , VDM wouldn't give in to that. They can't shut him up, king dey run leave him palace? VDM nor be Bob..."

Mike Dennis said:

"VDM is very stubborn. He no go gree relocate. You think say his mum never advise am?"

Future Praise said:

"Afa Tino u go calm down oh, which one be relocate go Ghana?

"For small EFCC? Dem too small abeg, just that men no wan take laws into their hand if not na to storm that place touch Dem hand wetin no good."

US citizen sends message to Verydarkman's fans

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US-Nigerian man had offered a piece of advice to fans of the arrested Verydarkman.

The man blamed Verydarkman for his arrest, saying the online critic gave out his location while updating fans about his moves to the bank, which enabled the EFCC to locate him.

He noted that the online critic should have been discreet about his activities due to the kind of causes he champions. He shared what Verydarkman's fans must not do.

