A female preacher has sent a message to Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Nnenda Chinwo, popularly known as Mercy Chinwo

The bishop said God told her to ask the Excess Love crooner who she takes advice from and who her spiritual father is

While maintaining that she was sent by God, the cleric posed three questions God told her to ask Mercy Chinwo

A female bishop, identified on TikTok as Mummy Esther, has sent a public message to gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

In a post on TikTok, the female preacher, who claimed God sent her, asked Mercy Chinwo she takes advice from, who she follows and who her spiritual father is.

Female bishop's advice to Mercy Chinwo

She said God told her to inform Mercy Chinwo to "enter inside." She claimed that some people are advising the gospel singer wrongly.

In a video, she urged the Excess Love crooner to sit down and ask herself what she is doing that is not okay in the sight of God.

She posed three questions that the singer should ponder on. Her statement in part read:

"Mercy Chinwo, God said I should ask you, "Who are you taking advice from? Who are you following? Who is your spiritual father? (laughs)."

"Mercy Chinwo, God said I should tell you to enter inside. Who are you taking advice from? Some of them will not advise you the real thing. They want you to enter into this problem so they can use it as a topic in the church.

"Please Mercy, the Bible says those he loves, he chastises. That is why, maybe, God is sending me to you. Enter inside. Think, is this why I am called Mercy Chinwo?

"Is this why I am Jesus' daughter? Is this why I was called? Is this what I was sent to come and do in this generation? God said, "Mercy Chinwo, enter inside. Enter inside. You don too do." Think of the consequence. Enter inside.

"Sit down and think again. What am I doing that is not okay in the sight of God. God said enter inside. I am not saying this based on anything. If you know me on Facebook, messages about the whole world I've been having it. God dey give me messages. Some of you will look down on this message but you go enter your house come take am serious..."

Woman's message to Mercy Chinwo stirs reactions

violet said:

"Her song does not move me whenever she is singing, too much noise, her song is full of noise. business woman she be."

Caroline Samuel said:

"That gbasa queen, i too dey do am ooooo🤣🤣🤣🤣 na last born spirit. God please i love mercy and i know God will help her."

user8579065135998 said:

"Nne I believe you she has gone off the track because of the same money GOD gave her."

Queen bukkie🦋 said:

"I don’t know you mama, but this message is real💝. Enter inside keh? Make she Dey outside oh, so that this rain that cloud has been holding will finally fall on her!!"

inaingoekimiete said:

"Please leave her alone. allow God to be the judge ma. Your route is wrong, look for her contact as a mother and advice her."

adadiche said:

"If u guys know her story well, u can never recognise as one the body of Christ."

Tina Lynch said:

"I never liked her music bcos it doesn't move my spirit... I even prefer reggae music to hers."

Mercy Chinwo addresses issue with ex-manager

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Mercy Chinwo had finally addressed her issue with her former manager, Eezee Concept.

In a video shared on her social media, the musician shared her work history with Eezee Concept and how he reportedly tried to forge a new contract after their first contract ended.

She mentioned that in 2019, Eezee proposed extending her five-year contract to twelve years, which she declined because she didn’t want to be under his management anymore.

