A Nigerian lady has shared her WhatsApp conversation with a young man who subsequently became her husband

In a series of WhatsApp messages, the man expressed his admiration for her, stating that he might propose to her in six months

The lady laughed it off thinking he was just bluffing but months later, the lovestruck man went down on his knees to propose to her

A Nigerian lady has shared her joy with netizens after getting engaged to the love of her life.

The happy wife-to-be also shared a throwback WhatsApp conversation where her lovestruck partner revealed his intention to propose.

Lady's chat with man who proposed to her just few months after they met goes viral. Photo credit: @brendiie/X.

Lady posts romantic WhatsApp chat with fiance

The lady, known on X as @brendiie, recounted how the man expressed his admiration for her and mentioned the possibility of proposing to her in six months.

"I may be on my knees with a ring in 6 months if we feel alright. I don't want you running away. Literally," he said.

However, she didn't take his words seriously, laughing it off as a joke and playfully teasing him over his statement.

In her words:

"Wait. What? You've given me a laugh this night. But I mean okayyyy.. sorry I am laughing. I can't help it. Oya say something nau. Did my laugh scare you?"

Despite her reaction, the man remained committed to his intentions and months later, he surprised her with a romantic proposal, going down on his knees with a ring.

Lady posts chat showing what fiance told her 7 months before he proposed. Photo credit: @brendiie/X.

The lady shared photos from their engagement, showing the heartwarming moment when the man proposed in the presence of people.

"7 months ago I laughed at this sweet man. Now guess who got the last and best laugh. God’s own will bring you Peace. I found my Peace," she captioned the post.

Reactions as lady posts chat with fiance

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

Winifred said:

"It’s time to laugh at the message in my dm."

Heis1x said:

"I like your vibe, it's now rare to see women that are feminine fr."

Faithy Daniel said:

"I don't even understand this comment. So if she didn't laugh like that then she's not feminine?"

Kahy said:

"Fr though Buh, I make mine become so with the way i carry myself."

Divaberry said:

"Mine will be 6 months and I haven’t collected any ring. Congratulations girls."

Osamu wrote:

"I dey see the comments for CS same people when talk say girl frontal lobe never develop at 24 but are here awwwwing up and Dan, na who follow una mouth I blame. Nnem Congrats abeg I wish you a sweet blissful and fruitful home."

Jaykeen said:

"My wife gave birth to my first born at age of 22, she's now 29 with a daughter of 7 years old and son of 2 years old."

Velvet said:

"God will bless you union baby girl. You’re out of the market. Congratulations. Happiness."

CKD Ojukwu wrote:

"You look so pretty, urs is coming, I have six plots of land in the village, one in Lagos with a small car if you don't mind."

Ifeoluwa added:

"E get one person message wey I first laugh at then o. Make I bookmark for when e go happen."

See the post below:

