A Nigerian lady who pranked her friend about a false relationship has shared the voice note that she received from her.

The voice note was a response to a joke about rekindling a romance with an ex-boyfriend who didn't treat her well.

Lady pranks friend about returning to ex

The TikTok user, @jdivas_signature, posted the voice note, which captured her friend's angry reaction to the news.

In the audio clip, the friend unleashed her anger, invoking the power of Jesus to "cancel" and "rebuke" the supposed reunion.

In her words:

"Jesus you are serious. Ifunanya you are serious? God forbid. God in heaven will never agree. God please. God forbid. I cancel it in the name of Jesus. I rebuke it in the name of Jesus. It will never come to pass. I cancel it in the name of Jesus. What is your problem? I thought you were joking since. What is your problem? Do you like suffering? I will not give you any advice. This relationship will not work. I can see it crumbling down immediately."

Her friend's words and tone sparked laughter among social media users who flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

Many praised the friend's commitment to her faith, while others poked fun at her reaction to what was only a joke.

Sharing the voice note online, the lady said:

"POV: I told my friends that I have gone back to my ex. My friend is a prayer warrior. See her reply."

Reactions trail angry lady's voice note to friend

TikTok users reacted to the voice note in the comments section.

@Divine_Ify said:

"Ifunanya biko hear ohh all Ifunanya no dey hear word, we no dey hear."

@Maxi said:

"This guy must have done something terrible to ifunaya."

@OYE•T said:

"We follow her Cancel It in the name of Jesus ooo cos e be like e serious."

@blessingfelix said:

"If that your ex see hear this VN even him go reject himself."

@SlimBarbie wrote:

"This ifunanya Dey do like my Bestie make I go prank her say I don accept my Ex back."

@Baebii_manda said:

"Ifunanya we cancel it for you in the mighty name of Jesus, I go fast for you."

@call me isabella said:

"See as she shout the ifunanya. Calm down dey shout our name we will not go back abeg."

@priceless said:

"My friend go shout finish con say as long as I'm happy she supports me. She don tire for my matter."

@Chikaah said:

"Chai this ex might have been really bad to ifunnaya please ifunnaya don’t go back."

@Lucycakes_more said:

"Haaaaaa, we follow her God forbid it oooooo e be like say the matter serious."

@DazzlingAngel said:

"You are my name sake, my name is Ifunanyachukwu too."

@ORGANIC RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIER said:

"Na only Emmanuel dey make friends pray this kin prayer for you."

@Adannaya1 commented:

"You see anyone in love no advise them o. Just Dey say yes to whatever the agreed on."

@Bube reacted:

"I God forbid with her ooo, because like play like play now, you fit go back so God forbid. And she loves you, she is honest with you."

@Jennilicious Cakes added:

"Maybe i am not a good friend o. Cos if na me, i will say, “okay, all the best”. As u no wan hear word."

See the post below:

