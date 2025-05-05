A Nigerian lawyer, Gift Samuel, shares insights on the struggles of men who live with women and have children without paying their bride price

She advises men to perform traditional rites, even small ones, to avoid ongoing struggles and gain God’s favour

The lawyer highlighted cultural implications and warned that neglecting the bride price could lead to serious consequences in some communities

A Nigerian lawyer, Gift Samuel, has shared the outcome of men who live with women and bear kids with them, without paying their bride price.

She stated that such men would continue struggling and wouldn’t experience God’s favour.

On her Facebook page, he lawyer advised such men to try and perform traditional rites on the woman, no matter how small.

Her Facebook post read:

“If a Man lives with someone's daughter without any kind of rites and she has given birth 1,2,3 and you keep promising her you'll see her parents to no avail. God's favor is far from you, you'll keep struggling. Continue.

“Ordinarily we should blame the woman but let's not do that . A woman who is in love can trust you with her life . She just believes you when you told her you will do it . She didn't want to abort the 1st baby because she trusted you . Now 2nd baby came , 3rd baby came . Where else will she go to ? Would she have left with the first child and become a single mother? So she decided to stay , praying that you will keep to your promises. Thats taking advantage of a woman , I guess .

She stated that, based on some cultures, if the lady died in the man’s house, he’d still perform the rites after her death.

The lawyer said:

“Just pray say the girl no be Igbo girl , if anything happens to her during childbirth or whilst still living in your house . You go see Shege from her Kinsmen. That marriage wey you no do for her whilst she was alive , you will marry her in death and do wedding with her corpse . As you dey like Awuf.”

Reactions trail lawyer’s stance on co-habiting

Alhasan Alex Darboe said:

"I can never understand such men and I can never do that.Perhaps it is because I am not just a muslim,my Mandinka-African culture frowns upon that."

Victor Ijadunminiyi said:

"So things like this exist. Wonderful. Cohabiting and reproducting."

Mudiaga Kingsley Ovadje said:

"Thank You for sharing. I'm saving this for reteaching and reference."

Ande Chuks Muottoh said:

"I totally agree with you on this, God's favor is indeed most times far from those who don't respect the institution of marriage."

Amaechi Aniekwe said:

"This is really common in society today but I put the blame on the women sha."

