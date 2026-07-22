Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

K-1 Visa: Nigerian Lady Marries in US Within 90 Days of Arrival, Video Goes Viral
People

K-1 Visa: Nigerian Lady Marries in US Within 90 Days of Arrival, Video Goes Viral

by  Ankrah Shalom
2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady identified as Faith Ukah shared a video of her courthouse wedding in the United States, with a caption referencing the 90-day immigration marriage timeline
  • The clip, posted on TikTok, showed the couple standing at a small round table inside a venue decorated with white draping and floral accents
  • The video attracted attention online, drawing congratulatory messages from Nigerians at home and abroad

Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

A Nigerian lady set social media abuzz after she shared footage of her wedding ceremony in the United States.

The on-screen caption of the clip indicated the marriage took place within 90 days of her arrival in the country.

Lady marries in US within 90 days of arrival, video goes viral.
Faith Ukah shares video of US courthouse wedding. Photo credit: @Faith/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Lady posts exciting wedding clip

The clip, posted on TikTok by @faith_ukah, showed the couple standing at a small round table inside what appeared to be a courthouse or civil ceremony venue, decorated with white draping and floral accents.

Read also

Nigerian lady who just relocated to US laments struggle she encountered, compares both countries

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

According to Faith Ukah, the wedding was planned within the 90-day timeline given to them abroad.

The 90-day window referenced in the video was a well-known feature of the US K-1 fiancé visa, which required foreign nationals who entered the country on that visa to marry their American citizen sponsor within 90 days of arrival.

Failure to do so typically resulted in the foreign national being required to leave the country.

Reactions trail couple's wedding video

The video quickly gathered reactions from Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, with many sharing congratulations and their own related experiences.

@BIG DABS said:

"America wait for me, I dunno when buh just wait."

@Crownchild said:

"Congratulations dear every cornerstone of America will favor you."

@thomasgrace28 added:

"Congratulations to both of you I did my own too last year, but still waiting for adjustment of status. May God journey with both of you and may your marriage be blessed."

Read also

Jarvis set to drop maiden name, shares what would be her new identity after wedding to Peller

See the post below:

American woman flies to Nigeria to marry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Marissa Olayinka, known on TikTok as @risaysthx, flew from the United States to Nigeria to wed her partner.

She shared a romantic wedding montage on TikTok capturing moments from multiple locations, including a hotel she personally recommended to her followers.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Nigeria iran Molly noblitt Convenant university Afcon 2025 Maria elvira murillo