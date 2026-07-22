A Nigerian lady identified as Faith Ukah shared a video of her courthouse wedding in the United States, with a caption referencing the 90-day immigration marriage timeline

The clip, posted on TikTok, showed the couple standing at a small round table inside a venue decorated with white draping and floral accents

The video attracted attention online, drawing congratulatory messages from Nigerians at home and abroad

A Nigerian lady set social media abuzz after she shared footage of her wedding ceremony in the United States.

The on-screen caption of the clip indicated the marriage took place within 90 days of her arrival in the country.

Faith Ukah shares video of US courthouse wedding. Photo credit: @Faith/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady posts exciting wedding clip

The clip, posted on TikTok by @faith_ukah, showed the couple standing at a small round table inside what appeared to be a courthouse or civil ceremony venue, decorated with white draping and floral accents.

According to Faith Ukah, the wedding was planned within the 90-day timeline given to them abroad.

The 90-day window referenced in the video was a well-known feature of the US K-1 fiancé visa, which required foreign nationals who entered the country on that visa to marry their American citizen sponsor within 90 days of arrival.

Failure to do so typically resulted in the foreign national being required to leave the country.

Reactions trail couple's wedding video

The video quickly gathered reactions from Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, with many sharing congratulations and their own related experiences.

@BIG DABS said:

"America wait for me, I dunno when buh just wait."

@Crownchild said:

"Congratulations dear every cornerstone of America will favor you."

@thomasgrace28 added:

"Congratulations to both of you I did my own too last year, but still waiting for adjustment of status. May God journey with both of you and may your marriage be blessed."

See the post below:

American woman flies to Nigeria to marry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Marissa Olayinka, known on TikTok as @risaysthx, flew from the United States to Nigeria to wed her partner.

She shared a romantic wedding montage on TikTok capturing moments from multiple locations, including a hotel she personally recommended to her followers.

Source: Legit.ng