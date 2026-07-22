The United States Army National Guard has detailed its eligibility criteria and the step-by-step process required for individuals to enlist

To qualify, applicants must be between certain ages as mentioned in the article and hold either US citizenship or permanent residency (Green Card)

The recruitment pathway is structured into eight distinct stages, including a 10-week basic combat training programme

The United States Army National Guard has outlined its enlistment requirements and eligibility criteria.

The enlistment opportunity is open not only to US citizens but also to permanent residents (Green Card holders), making it a highly attractive option for eligible aspirants living in the US legally.

US releases the requirements to join the Army National Guard. Photo credit: Tom Williams, Tasos Katopodis

Source: UGC

Army National Guard requirements: Who can apply?

According to the official guidelines, individuals seeking to join the Army National Guard without prior military service must meet the following basic criteria:

Age Limit: Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 42.

Citizenship & Residency: Candidates must be US citizens or permanent residents (holders of a valid Green Card).

Education: Applicants must be at least a junior in high school or possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate.

Aptitude Test: Candidates must achieve a minimum qualifying score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test.

Physical & Moral Standards: Applicants must successfully meet medical, physical, and moral character requirements.

The 8 Steps to Enlisting and Becoming a Soldier

The National Guard has laid out a clear, structured eight-step pipeline that applicants must navigate to transition from civilians into soldiers:

Complete the 'Get Started' Form Connect with a Recruiter Take the ASVAB Test Go to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) Get Assigned to a Unit Recruitment Sustainment Program (RSP) Basic Combat Training Advanced Individual Training (AIT)

Eligibility requirements for United States Navy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Navy has released updated eligibility guidelines for individuals seeking to enlist in its military ranks.

The recruitment opportunity is open to both US citizens and legal permanent residents who hold a valid green card.

Source: Legit.ng