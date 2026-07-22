US Army National Guard Releases Eligible Age, Physical Requirements for Those Seeking to Enlist
- The United States Army National Guard has detailed its eligibility criteria and the step-by-step process required for individuals to enlist
- To qualify, applicants must be between certain ages as mentioned in the article and hold either US citizenship or permanent residency (Green Card)
- The recruitment pathway is structured into eight distinct stages, including a 10-week basic combat training programme
The United States Army National Guard has outlined its enlistment requirements and eligibility criteria.
The enlistment opportunity is open not only to US citizens but also to permanent residents (Green Card holders), making it a highly attractive option for eligible aspirants living in the US legally.
Army National Guard requirements: Who can apply?
According to the official guidelines, individuals seeking to join the Army National Guard without prior military service must meet the following basic criteria:
- Age Limit: Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 42.
- Citizenship & Residency: Candidates must be US citizens or permanent residents (holders of a valid Green Card).
- Education: Applicants must be at least a junior in high school or possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate.
- Aptitude Test: Candidates must achieve a minimum qualifying score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test.
- Physical & Moral Standards: Applicants must successfully meet medical, physical, and moral character requirements.
The 8 Steps to Enlisting and Becoming a Soldier
The National Guard has laid out a clear, structured eight-step pipeline that applicants must navigate to transition from civilians into soldiers:
- Complete the 'Get Started' Form
- Connect with a Recruiter
- Take the ASVAB Test
- Go to MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station)
- Get Assigned to a Unit
- Recruitment Sustainment Program (RSP)
- Basic Combat Training
- Advanced Individual Training (AIT)
Eligibility requirements for United States Navy
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Navy has released updated eligibility guidelines for individuals seeking to enlist in its military ranks.
The recruitment opportunity is open to both US citizens and legal permanent residents who hold a valid green card.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng