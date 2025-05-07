A Nigerian lady has said that if his boyfriend goes broke, she is going to pack her things and leave the relationship

According to her, she will not be dating him again if at any point in time, he no longer has the money to maintain her

She said everything in the man's presence, and he was just driving and said nothing in response to her comments

A video making the rounds on social media shows the lady in a car with her boyfriend.

In the video posted on X by Table Shaker, her boyfriend was driving while she was talking loudly and making her point.

According to the lady, she cannot endure poverty and the hunger that comes with it.

She made it clear to the man that she was going to pack her things and leave the relationship if he went broke and became unable to maintain her.

She said:

"Like this now, if you are broke, I will leave you. I will leave you. Let me now come and stay with you so that you come and be telling me 'baby God's time is the best, baby please bear it. I will not bear it. Let me now bear hunger? Thank God you have car you have everything, you have money."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady says she will leave her man if he goes broke

@TchidiVin said:

"My guy just dey on a low key, dey observe. Like this, na this one I go make wife......omo na chop and run. Na street kpekus jaree, I have my money I chop her, just for the price.......!"

@justkency said:

"The average looking mid 4 called herself a fine girl. That boyfriend of hers better move on to better things. She has not earned the right to run her mouth in this manner. The only thing going for her is her youth. At 35, you'd be very embarrassed to walk side by side with her."

@gozkybrain4u said:

"E go first feel say na cruise. Well men know, they know that attitude will change if account go down but do not rub it on them sha. That gender sabi take impulsive actions if them broke oh, I nogo protest justice for anybody oh - na only me dem born abeg."

@saint12_Maro said:

"It's better you are open to me like this...let me know where to place you....na just fvck we go just dey fvck with condvom..when I done I go kick out and block your papa."

