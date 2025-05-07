A Nigerian cleric has posted his dream about the forthcoming UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Parc des Princes

While noting that he saw a fierce match between both teams, the pastor mentioned the team that eventually lost

The preacher went further to specify the scoreline he saw in his dream and consoled the fan base of the team he saw losing

Fortune Macauley, a Nigerian pastor, has shared the dream he had about Arsenal versus PSG UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match, which goes down Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

In a Facebook post, Pastor Fortune described his dream as funny and sent a consolation message to Arsenal fans.

A pastor says he dreamt about the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League match.

Source: Facebook

Pastor's dream on Arsenal vs PSG scoreline

According to the pastor, he saw a fierce match between the English side and their French counterparts, adding that Arsenal fought so hard, but eventually lost.

The cleric said the match ended in a two-all draw, with PSG carrying the day, thanks to their 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

The preacher apologised to Arsenal fans. His Facebook post read:

"Hello, Arsenal Friends Around The World...

"I had a funny dream about today's game and I'm out to console all Arsenal fans today...

"I saw a fierce match battle between Arsenal and PSG.

"Arsenal fought so hard but in the end they bowed out of the UEFA Champions League..

"They got a result of 2:2 in my dream and were out on aggregate result of Arsenal 2:3 PSG..

"If it happens like that today as seen, sorry to all Arsenal fans/players, you all tried..."

A pastor says Arsenal fought so hard in his dream but PSG carried the day.

Source: Facebook

Commenting on the referee who would officiate the match, Arsenal manager Mike Arteta said:

“We always get a report and an understanding of how he likes to manage the game to try to understand him and make sure the players are very much aware of that.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a pastor had prophesied about Arsenal's forthcoming Champions League semi-final clash with PSG.

Nigerian pastor criticised after Inter UCL win

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor got criticised on social media after Inter Milan defeated Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League second leg semi-final clash at the San Siro.

In a video that went viral online, the pastor had boldly predicted the outcomes of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second-leg matches involving Inter Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain. He stated that Spanish club Barcelona would triumph over Italian side Inter Milan on May 6, 2025, to secure a spot in the grand finale, but this was not the case.

Speaking about the highly entertaining reverse fixture between PSG and Arsenal, the self-acclaimed 'commander general of the prophetic kingdom' said it would be the 'final before the final'. Following Tuesday’s match in which Inter Milan eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League, some Nigerians took to social media to criticise the pastor for his inaccurate prediction.

