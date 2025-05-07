German referee Felix Zwayer will officiate the Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal's Champions League semi-final second leg

Zwayer has a controversial past after being previously banned for involvement in a match-fixing scandal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to Zwayer’s appointment by UEFA for the must-win match

UEFA has confirmed that German referee Felix Zwayer will officiate the high-stakes Champions League semi-final second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal on Wednesday night.

This decision by the European football governing body has sparked widespread debate due to Zwayer’s controversial past.

Felix Zawyer, who had previously served a six-month ban for bribery, will officiate the Champions League match between PSG and Arsenal. Photo by Stuart Franklin

Source: Getty Images

The 43-year-old referee is one of Europe’s most seasoned officials, with over 680 professional matches to his name, including appearances in the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands.

However, the METRO reports that his reputation remains shadowed by a 2005 match-fixing scandal that continues to draw attention.

Zwayer was suspended in 2005 for his role in a match-fixing scandal involving fellow referee Robert Hoyzer.

Allegations disclosed that the German referee accepted a €300 bribe while serving as an assistant referee under Hoyzer.

Though he cooperated with the German Football Association (DFB) to expose the scandal and was handed a six-month ban, the details were not made public until a 2014 leak by Die Zeit.

Since then, many fans and pundits have remained sceptical of his presence in high-profile matches.

Despite the controversy, Zwayer has rebuilt his career, officiating major games, including the Euro 2024 semi-final between England and the Netherlands.

Yet, UEFA’s decision to appoint him for such a critical match has left many Arsenal fans uneasy.

Arteta reacts cautiously to Zwayer’s appointment

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta addressed the appointment during a pre-match press conference, choosing a measured and professional tone, Football London reports.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press before the Champions League semifinal second leg clash versus PSG. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane

Source: Getty Images

When asked about Zwayer’s role in the upcoming fixture, Arteta said:

“We always get a report and an understanding of how he likes to manage the game to try to understand him and make sure the players are very much aware of that.”

Arteta’s comment suggests that Arsenal is focusing on preparation and discipline ahead of the clash versus PSG, rather than allowing outside controversy to become a distraction.

The Gunners are currently trailing 1-0 on aggregate after a narrow loss in the first leg at the Emirates and will need a composed, focused display in Paris to overturn the deficit.

History with Arsenal and PSG

Zwayer is no stranger to either team.

For Arsenal, Zwayer refereed their 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow in the 2018 Europa League, as well as a 1-0 friendly win over Greece in 2020, and a Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven last season, The Standard reports.

For PSG, the German referee officiated their 7-2 win over Maccabi Haifa and a Champions League draw with Napoli in 2018.

His officiating style is known to be strict, with a tendency to allow physical play. This could influence the dynamics of Wednesday’s high-pressure match, where tensions are expected to run high.

PSG handed major UCL boost

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that PSG have received a major boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal, as star forward Ousmane Dembele looks set to return from injury.

The French winger missed PSG’s weekend Ligue 1 loss to Strasbourg due to tightness in his right hamstring, casting doubt over his availability for Wednesday’s decisive clash at the Parc des Princes.

