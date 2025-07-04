Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus poured out her heart towards businessman and philanthropist Olakunle Churchill

She described him as a reliable figure in her life and "a true brother from another mother”

In the social media message, Badmus expressed great appreciation for Churchill's persistent support, which has since left many talking online

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has penned a heartfelt letter to billionaire Olakunle Churchill commemorating their friendship.

In an Instagram post, she expressed her appreciation, stating that Churchill has been more than a friend; he has been a light, shield, and genuine brother.

She thanked him for always being present in times of perplexity, suffering, and celebration. She added that his presence has been as consistent as the rising sun, and his care seems like home.

Eniola admired how he watched out for her even when she didn't ask, for the unexpected gifts, the laughs, the tears, and the numerous memories. She also thanked him for demonstrating what genuine friendship looks like without drama and judgment.

She named Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband her safe haven and the only person she could rely on without fear of failure. She praised God that Churchill remained and never changed, indicating how much she adored him.

"I honestly don’t even know where to begin because words might never be enough to capture how deeply grateful I am for you. You’ve been more than a friend…..you’ve been a light, a shield, a true brother from another mother in every sense of the word.

"@olakunlechurchill Thank you for always being there…….in moments of joy, confusion, pain, and celebration. Your presence has been consistent like the rising sun, and your care feels like home. I don’t take it for granted, not one bit.

"For all the times you looked out for me when I didn’t even ask… For the unexpected gifts that made my day… For the laughs we’ve shared, the tears we’ve wiped, and the countless memories we’ve created together… Thank you.

"You have shown me what genuine friendship feels like…….no drama, no judgment, just realness, loyalty, and love. You’ve been my safe space. The one person I know I can lean on without fear of falling. In this life where people come and go, I thank God that you stayed and never changed," he said in part.

See her post below:

Eniola Badmus’ post gets many talking

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

im_chinedu said:

"Na so e dey take start, from bestie to bed ti."

mopreciious_ wrote:

"You’re always on the wrong side."

udogu.ogechi said:

"She call me brother, I call lam sister too."

rosymeurer said:

"Badooooooooskiiiii! All this one wey you write. Wetin me wan come write na. You no remain nothing for me 😂😂😂."

stephaniehills_1 said:

"Isn't this too much write up ontop person husband?, regardless it's may b coming from a place of pure friendship. Wetin d wife go come write?. Create and share which memories together?. Una too do abeg,what happened to sending him a DM if u gat dz deep rooted heartfelt wishes for him. See as him wife don shy shy reply."

ife_akinbode said:

"Awwww 🥰🥰🥰.. thank you for being there for Aunty Eni ❤️🙏🏾."

miracle_ty4646788t said:

"Person wey anoda woman talk say na bad man na him anoda women they praise hmm ❤️."

Eniola Badmus cautions fan in mall

Legit.ng reported that a lady on TikTok posted a video of her encounter with Eniola Badmus while she visited a mall.

In the clip, she saw the actress and wanted to video her but Eniola refused and warned her against it.

The lady begged her and continued recording, while Badmus covered her face and walked toward the elevator.

