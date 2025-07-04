“Where Wiz, Burna Boy, Davido Dey?” Omah Lay Ignites Debate, Names Greatest Artist of His Generation
- Afrobeats singer Omah Lay, in a post, has boldly declared himself the greatest artist of his generation
- This comes after previous interviews where he hinted he created a new sound to lead the future of Afrobeats
- His post sparked online drama, with fans accusing him of sidelining industry giants in his greatness claim
Nigerian Afrobeats singer Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has once again set the internet buzzing after declaring himself the “greatest of [his] generation.”
The Boy Alone singer made the bold claim on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, sparking excitement, debate, and a fresh round of hot takes among fans and critics alike.
In his words:
“Hi guys! My name is Omah Lay and I am the greatest of my generation. I don’t have proofs right now but there will be a lot in the future. Thanks. Yours truly, Boy Alone.”
The declaration, which quickly went viral, has added fuel to ongoing conversations about who truly leads the current wave of Afrobeats, with some fans calling it confidence and others labeling it pure delusion.
This is not the first time the Soso hitmaker has spoken highly of himself. In 2023, during an interview with Beat FM London, Omah Lay confidently declared that he had created a “new sound” that would soon dominate the airwaves and influence the global Afrobeats movement.
He stated then:
“I’m creating something different. I know where I’m headed. I’ll be one of the leaders of this generation.”
Now, with this fresh declaration on social media, it appears Omah Lay is doubling down on his vision — even if he admits the world may not see it yet.
See the post here:
Fans react to Omah Lay's bold claims
Social media exploded with reactions just minutes after the post dropped. While some fans praised Omah Lay’s boldness, others mocked the statement as premature and arrogant.
@AfroQueenVibes wrote:
“Omah Lay no even fear. So Rema, Fireboy, Asake, Buju no reach am? Confidence is key sha.”
@ToluTalks said:
“He said he has no proof YET. That’s the keyword. Give him time, the boy is a silent lion.”
@BigDeeVibes tweeted:
“Abeg, he dey sing heartbreak anthem like we no dey suffer already. Greatest where?”
@NiniBlaq added:
“Let him dream big jare. Most legends were mocked before they were crowned.”
@NaijaBeatsPlug joked:
“Wizkid once said 'Starboy dey for you'. Now Boy Alone say he dey for the crown too.”
Omah Lay speaks on pioneering Afro-depression
Legit.ng earlier reported in 2024 that Omah Lay spoke about his upcoming album and what his fans should expect from him this time. However, during his conversation with Billboard News, Omah Lay fired few jabs at his Afrobeats colleagues in Nigeria.
He noted that many of them have begun to lose connection with the core of what Afrobeats truly stands for and the originality of the sounds.
The singer noted that he was conscious about creating a new sound, and it wasn't that he stumbled on it. He further talked about his fans naming it Afro-depression, noting that he is happy to have created something and that his fans are connected
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.