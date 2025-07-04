United Express Flight 4423, operated by GoJet Airlines, made an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, and the reason has emerged

The plane, which took off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport, landed 12 minutes after departure, prompting an evacuation

Passengers were seen scrambling onto the plane's wing in a rare video captured by passenger Dominic Gagliardotto, who feared the worst

A rare video showed the moment passengers scrambled off a plane after it made an emergency landing.

The American flight took off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, and was headed to Chicago.

According to CNN, the plane had an emergency landing after there was smoke in the bathroom.

The United Express flight 4423, operated by GoJet Airlines, landed just 12 minutes after takeoff.

Investigation begins as plane makes emergency landing

The Federal Aviation Administration has started an investigation into the report of smoke in the aeroplane bathroom, which led to an emergency landing and an evacuation on the runway.

GoJet spokesperson Elizabeth Dray said in a statement:

“The crew reported a lavatory smoke warning.”

According to audio recorded by LiveATC.net, the pilot told the air traffic control tower moments after taking off:

“We got smoke in the lav. We’re going to come back… we might need one of the fire trucks to follow behind us.”

A video shot by passenger Dominic Gagliardotto showed passengers climbing onto the wing of the plane as flight attendants shouted to “leave everything behind.”

Gagliardotto said:

“It didn’t really hit until they started talking about, when we tell you to brace for impact, put your head down between your legs. And when they said that I texted my daughter, telling her I’ll always love her.”

Giving an update, the airline spokesperson said:

“The aircraft landed safely, and Lambert Airport operations transported all passengers back to the terminal. We arranged for a different aircraft, and all our customers successfully reached their destination.”

Watch the video here.

Reactions trail video of passengers evacuating plane

@ajdin_hasanagic said:

"I was on that flight. Right behind the guy taking the video. Seat 16B."

@queenachampion said:

"Glad they were able to make a safe landing."

@candi_raiyn said:

"I know one thing I ain’t flying United this is the third or fourth incident I’ve witnessed."

@chellie2428 said:

"Wow… Thats scary.. glad to see that everyone made it off ok.. Sheesh!!"

