Nearly three weeks after the Air India crash, 15 additional body parts have been discovered at the wreckage site in Ahmedabad, India

Authorities are working to match the recently found remains with DNA samples from the victims' families for proper identification

The authorities also shared what would be done with the remaining body parts, as the remains of all passengers had already been handed over to their families

Nearly three weeks after Air India flight AI 171 crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, more human remains were found at the crash site.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, India, on June 12.

Less than a minute after takeoff, the aircraft crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one survived the crash.

As reported by the Indian Express, 15 body parts found at the site were yet to be matched to identify their owners.

Authorities give update on found body parts

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital recently handed over the body of the last passenger, Anil Khimani from Kutch, after a prolonged process of DNA extraction from the charred remains.

The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital still has 15 remains or exhibits found from the crash site, the last one — a femur bone — having been recovered as recently as June 27.

The process of DNA extraction is underway, and the same will be matched with the referral samples and handed over to the respective families after the identities are confirmed, the Health department officials said.

Sources revealed that families of victims had filled out consent forms when the bodies were handed over.

In these forms, they have mentioned whether they will come to claim in case more body parts are found later or allow the hospital authorities to undertake the process as per protocol, or wait till the entire process of search and investigation is over.

A senior health official said:

“For these 15 exhibits, the final call will be taken based upon the consent forms, which the families filled out when they were handed over the bodies.”

Families were handed over remains of charred bodies, or remains that matched their DNA samples, in sealed coffins, and were advised not to open them.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount they would pay to the families of the victims of the tragic plane crash.

Teenage boy killed by Air India crash

