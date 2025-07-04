Veteran Actor Patrick Doyle called out FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over the use of a throne-like chair at the event

The actor described the minister's actions as a symbol of Nigeria’s political delusion of grandeur

Fans hailed Doyle for speaking the truth, while others said the focus should be on performance, not furniture

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has stirred up major controversy online after boldly criticising the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He described it as a shameful display, the show of extravagance during Wike‘s press briefing on Thursday

Doyle’s comment came in reaction to images and video clips from the event showing Wike seated on an elaborately designed, gold-coloured chair that many social media users said looked more like a royal throne than a standard government seat.

Taking to his social media page, Doyle, who recently called out Peter Obi, didn’t hold back, questioning why a sitting minister in a democratic state should be addressing Nigerians from what looked like a monarch’s seat.

Doyle wrote:

“If this isn’t a throne, I wonder what is. Why on earth would a minister of the Nigerian state mount a throne to address Nigerians? This is a sign of the psychosis afflicting Nigerian political office holders—delusion of grandeur.”

“It’s not a kingdom”, Doyle sparks political debate

Doyle’s sharp words have triggered massive reactions online, with many Nigerians divided over the symbolism of Wike’s choice of furniture.

@NaijaSharpBoy wrote:

“Wike’s chair looked like it was borrowed from Game of Thrones. Patrick Doyle is right. Our leaders are mad.”

@LolaTalksReal said:

“That throne is a perfect symbol of how these politicians see themselves. Above the people, not with them.”

@BenjiOfAbuja commented:

“Furniture no be the issue. Is Wike working or not? Patrick Doyle should focus on governance not chairs.”

@JideVisionary added:

“The optics matter too. When you act like royalty, don’t expect the people to see you as a servant.”

@AmakaBlunt said:

“That chair screamed ‘I’m not here to serve, I’m here to reign.’ Patrick Doyle spoke facts!”

@MrAyeDee tweeted:

“Nigeria’s problem no be only governance, na also perception. That chair was tone-deaf.”

@DRealMopelola wrote:

“It’s not just a chair. It reflects the mindset of the elite—opulence in the middle of suffering.”

@SeyiTechGuy added:

“Imagine ministers in France or UK sitting on a golden throne to address citizens. We no get shame.”

Patrick Doyle speaks on his ex-wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Veteran actor Patrick Doyle reacted to speculations that his estranged wife, actress Ireti Doyle, is more popular than he is in the Nigerian movie industry.

Patrick, who criticised the viral slang of 'What God can't do doesn't exist,' countered that his ex-wife’s decision to keep his surname after their divorce was because he was more popular.

Listing his achievements, Patrick disclosed that he became a star at the age of 16, long before Ireti hit the limelight. Speaking with The Muvmnt Studio, the veteran actor stated that he could never be defined by Ireti or anyone else, adding that his credentials are solid.

