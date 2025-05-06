A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared how she secured a UK tourist visa for her mother

She opened up on the total cost, documents required, and the online application process and steps

Many who came across her viral post shared their thoughts on the lady's process and asked questions, which she responded to

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom listed the documents and how much she paid to secure a UK tourist visa for her mum.

She shared how much she paid and how she did it all from the UK.

A Nigerian lady shares the step-by-step process of getting a UK tourist visa for her mum. Photo: TikTok/@busy_bpdy7

Source: TikTok

In a post by @busy_body7 on TikTok, the lady shared the step-by-step process in getting a UK tourist visa for her mum.

She said:

“How I got 2 years UK working visa for my mum, she can only stay for 6 months at a time. I did all the application online from the UK. She only had to go for biometrics, and visa collection in Nigeria. I just love how UK make their visa application straight forward and easy.

“The 2 year term standard tourist visa costs £475 (N1 million). Documents I needed for my mum: pay slips from her work place, cover letter from her work place, her bank statement, Land/property documents and passport page.

“Documents I needed to submit on her behalf: My payslip, Invitation letter from me, stating that I will be accomodating her for the length of her stay, etc, council tax bill, my bank statement to show that I can support her while she is here, my work contract to show that I am employed, my Brp to show that I am of legal status in the country.

“I applied for the 6 months one first, then this one, it was seamless , once you have all the documents required.”

When asked if one’s mum owned a business and didn’t have a payslip, she said:

“She must have things to prove she has income, like bank statements, prove she is the owner of the business etc.”

See her post below:

Reactions trail lady's UK tourist visa experience

Onyi Uzo said:

"What if the person you want to bring to the UK for 2 years is not working?"

Cupcake said:

"I’ve been trying to pay for my mum but all payments has been refused."

Nightingale said:

"I've been thinking about this for a while now, thank you for this post. Can I invite my mom when I'm on a care worker visa with COS and have spent only one year in the UK?"

A Nigerian lady in the UK explains how she secured a UK tourist visa for her mum. Photo: TikTok/@busy_bpdy7

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a lady in the UK shared the special way she greeted her neighbour while another man became a house owner after 4 years in the UK.

Nurse relocates to Canada as permanent resident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady shared an exciting video as she celebrated her relocation to Canada as a permanent resident.

Her viral video detailed her relocation experience, as she explained how she travelled with her man.

Many who came across the video congratulated her and “tapped” into the blessings of relocation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng