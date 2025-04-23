A Nigerian man has raised an alarm online two years after a secondary school student plugged a phone in his shop

According to him, the young boy brought the phone to charge it up but never returned to reclaim his possession

While sharing a video of the mobile phone, the man expressed his fears and wished that everything was fine with the student

A worrisome incident has sparked concern online after a Nigerian businessman displayed a lost phone and shared the circumstances behind it.

The story quickly went viral on TikTok, sparking lots of reactions from viewers who came across it.

Man says student plugged phone two years ago

According to the man identified by the handle @brightpeterz2 on TikTok, a secondary school student had brought the phone to his shop to charge it, but never returned to collect it.

Despite the passage of time, the man still held onto the device, hoping that the owner would eventually come forward.

The businessman expressed his concerns for the student's well-being, wishing that everything was fine with him.

However, the phone's locked state made it impossible for him to make or receive calls, adding to the mystery surrounding the situation.

In his words:

"Exactly 2 years ago now a secondary school boy plugged phone in my shop for charging but never returned for it. Both phone and SIM is locked so I don't have access to call or receive calls with it. I just hope everything is okay with him."

Reactions as businessman displays student's phone

The TikTok community was abuzz with speculation about the phone's owner and the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

Some users wondered if the student had simply forgotten about the phone or if something more serious had occurred.

@call me sweetie m said:

"I brought a new fridge i left it there to go look 4 truck, crossing the road i had accident, I'm just recovering, can't remember the place again."

@G¿°śt said:

"Lol all of u saying what if he had died lol what if he has learnt yahoo and he’s now using iPhone 16 pro."

@Abba's delight said:

"That's how someone sent money for hair since November till today haven't heard from her, tried looking for our chat and i can't locate it cos there."

@sir hood said:

"Deliberately press wrong code so that the phone will enter puk code. Then take it to the network provider office or better still those guys that stays at the road side that register sim. They will do it without requesting any of your details for identification."

@Audrey wrote:

"I remembered when i was learning work my madam brought out a wig the day we're cleaning up the shop saying it was one pregnant woman that brought it for revamping and it's bonestraight since then she hasn't come back for her wig and according to my madam it's been 4yrs already no news about her."

@mimi of the most high said:

"What if he doesn't remember that he plugged it somewhere, maybe he thought that he lost it."

@Dani said:

"Pls is your location Owerri, my friend plugged his phone and on his way to go take it, he was carried away by flood cuz rain fail that very day and it's 2 years already he did."

@user7560706010196 said:

"Bring out the sim card, put the sim card in another phone, u will see some numbers there call any of them. With this u will get clue of the owner."

@micheale08 said:

"My mechanic told me a stranger came to fix a little thing in his car and he went to buy food since 2016 he never come back, despite they still reported to police."

@MLutherKing said:

"In 2021 my Dad went to charge his phone, 30mins later he passed away, The Guy in the shop brought the phone 2nd Day,bcos he knows our house, if not."

@Killer Ray said:

"Go to mtn office with the sim and explain to them. They will take two or three numbers out of the sim for u to call."

@queenime317 added:

"Similar thing happened to me too, someone came to our shop with a new phone with receipt to register new sims then left the phone with me to help."

Watch the video here:

