Banking is one of the most sought-after jobs in the country, which many young people aspire to become in the future

Despite the prestige, some have decided to quit their banking jobs for a new career and pursue different goals

Legit.ng highlights the experience of four ex-bankers in this article, sharing the reason they left their jobs and their current careers

Amid the hype in the banking sector, some who worked there dumped their jobs to follow new paths.

In this article, Legit.ng has looked at the accounts of four former bankers who shared why they left their jobs and how life has been for them.

Four ladies quit their banking jobs for new careers. Photo: X/@The_Lorde_Amaka, TikTok/@unofficialblackbarbeedit. @sitbysharon

1. Lady leaves bank job for barbing

A Nigerian lady identified as @The_Lorde_Amaka resigned from her bank job to begin her barbing business.

She gave an update on how her beauty business was going, saying that she’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Aside from barbing, Amaka’s beauty business included hair styling and lash extensions, and she said she did not regret her actions.

She said:

“I quit my banking job 3 months ago to start my hairstyling, lashes and brows and barbing business again from scratch. Presently, I am seeing proper shege. But God is in charge. I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

2. Banker quits job to relocate

A lady identified as @queenkwab on TikTok shared how she sold her properties to relocate to the UK, where she hoped to get a better job and a better life.

The lady said that before she decided to relocate to the UK, she was working as a banker, but she quit her job and sold her things.

Upon getting to the UK, she quickly realised that she had been deceived by the agent who got her a job as a cleaner.

She said:

“I quit my banking job in Ghana, sold my properties, handed my entire savings to an agent who promised me a COS for an MC job in the UK, only to realise on arrival it was a 5-year Morning cleaner(MC) job contract. What should I do?"

A lady faces a cleaning job after quitting her bank to relocate. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen. Photo for illustration only.

3. Lady quits banking to open spa

A lady identified on TikTok as @unofficialblackbarbeedit, who used to work at a bank in Abuja, has opened up about how she got into the banking sector and her exit after three years.

In 2016, when she was first employed by the bank, the lady said she was so excited that she celebrated Thanksgiving in a church to celebrate it.

She said:

“When I was first employed 2016 and my salary was N59,500. I even do Thanksgiving for church. Diamond bank u do me ooh.”

Giving an update of her current situation, she said:

"Now I am a spa owner with two branches in Abuja, tho working in the bank gave me financial exposure, but I couldn't save anything. I quietly quit in 2019. Started spa 2020."

4. Banker resigns after only 2 weeks

A Nigerian lady in her 20s, named Sharon, quit her bank job two weeks after she was employed by the financial institution.

In an emotional post on social media, she opened up about what influenced her decision and her schedule as a bank staff.

Since she quit, the lady, who is the only child of her parents, has now focused on growing her TikTok community and tending to her jewellery business.

Her words:

"I own a small jewelry business. I quit to focus on that fully and grow my TikTok community."

