Many have continued to react to the recent arrest of online critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, at the premises of GTBank in Abuja

As people condemned how Verydarkman was whisked away by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), fans had threatened to boycott the bank

Reacting to the boycott threat, a man shared why boycotting the bank would not solve the issue on the ground

A Nigerian man has joined many Nigerians to react to the arrest of Verydarkman by EFCC operatives at GTBank premises in Abuja.

Fans of the online critic have threatened to boycott the bank, with some breaking their ATM cards and moving money away from their accounts with the financial institution.

Man speaks about VDM’s fans’ action towards GTBank

Identified on Facebook as Saintocis Tailor, the man said it was the EFCC that arrested the controversial critic and not GTBank.

He then questioned people who were planning to punish the bank.

According to him, the bank didn’t act alone in the arrest Verydarkman, describing the financial institution a a “cog in a bigger machine.

His post partly read:

“EFCC arrested VDM, not GTBank. So why punish the bank? GTB didn’t act alone—they’re just a cog in a bigger machine."

Reacting to customers who were already pulling their money from the bank, the man noted that though their actions might be a form of protest, it wouldn’t yield much result.

He then advised that if Nigerians wanted justice to be served, they should aim at the system and not its tools.

His words:

“Pulling your money might feel like protest, but it won’t shake the real power players. If you want justice, aim at the system, not its tools.”

Reactions trail man's post on VDM's arrest

Ëmpé Řor Crūïśę said:

"He is right, but this will serve as warning to other institutions not to be used as tools for e\/!L tools."

Aneke Amarachi said:

"Yes we will start by purnishing them first since they came through them the tools to get him (VDM) we will go through them the tools to get the power players as u said."

Chiroma Julius Gwom said:

"Only the myopic thinkers will think otherwise... I pray for the truth to be revealed and justice to prevail."

Niky Love said:

"I think sense is far from u, why did EFCC not arrest him since? And they where waiting for him and d mother to come to d bank. Rubish. The so called GT bank never chichonchin."

Meanwhile, the EFCC shared their reason for arresting VDM and shared conditions for his release.

