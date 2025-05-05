A Nigerian lady, Georgina Odunsi, stepped in for her late sister Tamilore, collecting her nursing pin at graduation

Tamilore, a 23-year-old nursing student, was tragically found dead in her US apartment just days before her graduation

In an emotional moment, Georgina shared on Instagram how honoured she was to accept the degree on her sister's behalf

The sister of late nursing student, Tamilore Odunsi, represented the deceased on her graduation day, days after her death.

Tamilore had been found dead with multiple stab wounds in her Texas apartment in the United States.

The sister of the Nigerian lady who was found dead in her US apartment represented her at graduation. Photo: Instagram @georgina.odunsi, TikTok/@tamidollars

Source: UGC

The 23-year-old nursing student was preparing for her graduation, as revealed in her last TikTok video shared days before the tragic incident.

In a video shared on Instagram, the lady's sister, Georgina, represented her on her graduation from Texas Woman's University, where she bagged a Bachelor's degree in Nursing.

Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Georgina shared how honoured she felt while collecting her sister's nursing pin on her behalf.

She wrote:

“So honoured to collect my sister's nursing pin on her behalf. We did it @tamidollars my forever nurse.”

Another photo showed her family with Tamilore's certificate at the graduation ceremony.

It was captioned:

“We love you Tami.”

The certificate showed that Tamilore bagged a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Woman's University.

Watch the video below:

How Tamilore's body was found

The 23-year-old was discovered with fatal knife injuries inside her kitchen at her Houston, Texas, apartment, according to reports.

It was said that her father’s friend had reached out to the police to complain that they had not heard from her.

When the police arrived at her apartment, they spotted blood on her verandah and forced their way into the house, finding her with knife wounds on the floor.

Her flatmate, an unnamed male, was also found with stab wounds in the bedroom. While she was pronounced dead at the scene, her flatmate was taken to the hospital in a critical condition.

Family represents late Nigerian student at her graduation from American university. Photo: Instagram @georgina.odunsi

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Tamilore's family attends her graduation

@imbranzo:

"When you’ve seen all the time and effort she put into her craft, her videos it really breaks you … one could only imagine how the family must be feeling … God please cover them."

nancy_.benson said:

"This must have been so hard for her to do. Sending love and strength and prayers to her and the family."

itzlina.x said:

"This is so upsetting , I can’t even imagine how her family is feeling."

stushie_x said:

"This is insane. She had holidays booked & was so excited about this."

In related stories, a Nigerian nurse in America bought a Tesla one year after she started her nursing profession.

Nigerian nurse found dead in UK apartment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian nurse died in the UK, according to information shared on social media by those who know her.

A social media post claimed the lady just returned from Nigeria, where she did her marriage introduction.

According to the post, she was found dead in her apartment in Leeds, UK, after people could not reach her for days.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng