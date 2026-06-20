The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti State has announced that collation of Saturday’s governorship election results will begin at 10 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., INEC had uploaded 2,128 out of 2,445 expected polling unit results to its IReV portal, representing 83.07 per cent of the total

The REC attributed delays in result uploads to poor network connectivity in mountainous parts of Ekiti State

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin collating results from the Ekiti State governorship election at exactly 10 p.m. on Saturday, 20 June 2026. The commission said all necessary arrangements had been put in place to ensure a smooth collation process.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Bunmi Omoseyindemi made the announcement during Channels Television’s Ekiti election rundown programme, stating that INEC was already expecting results from the state’s various local government areas.

INEC to begin collation of Ekiti State governorship election results by 10 Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Collation Timeline: Results Expected From 16 LGAs

We are expecting the results and will start the collation process by 10 o’clock on the dot. Voting ended in many polling units across Ekiti State before 3 p.m., after which election officials commenced sorting and counting of ballots. Residents turned out on Saturday to cast their votes across the state’s 16 local government areas.

IReV Uploads: Network Challenges Slow Transmission By 9:30 p.m., INEC had uploaded 2,128 results out of 2,445 expected polling unit results to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), representing 83.07 per cent of the total.

Omoseyindemi addressed concerns over the pace of uploads, attributing delays to poor network connectivity in remote areas of the state. We have areas where it is difficult to have a network. Even in Ikere, people have to move out before they can get a network, not to talk of some other areas.

You know Ekiti is a very mountainous area, and all these things affect network connectivity. The REC assured stakeholders and voters that all polling unit results would be uploaded to the IReV portal once electoral officers reached locations with adequate network coverage.

Source: Legit.ng