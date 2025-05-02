A Nigerian nurse has died in the UK, according to information shared on social media by those who know her

A social media post says the lady just returned from Nigeria, where she did her marriage introduction

According to the post, she was found dead in her apartment in Leeds, UK, after people could not reach her for days

A Nigerian lady has reportedly died in the UK after people were unable to reach her for several hours.

According to the sad story which is trending on social media, the lady just returned from Nigeria, where she did her marriage introduction.

The nurse just did her introduction in Nigeria. Photo credit: X/ronkecarew.

Source: Twitter

In a post made on X by Ibironke Khadeejah Quadri, it was revealed that the nurse's name is Miriam.

Ibironke stated that Nurse Miriam lives in Leeds, UK and that she died in her apartment.

Part of the post reads:

"TRAGIC LOSS: Nigerian Nurse Found De@d in Her Leeds apartment after days of silence.The nursing community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of Nurse Miriam, who was found dead in her apartment in Leeds, United Kingdom."

It is being reported that she did her last shift on Sunday at her workplace.

The post also stated that a friend tried reaching out to her, but she was not reachable.

Unknown to the friend, Nurse Miriam had already died in her apartment.

Ibironke wrote:

"Her last shift was on last week Sunday and her friend tried reaching out to her from Sunday but no response so she filled a missing report only for police to find her dead in her room."

According to the post, her husband is yet to join her in the UK.

The post reads:

"Report has it that she has just come back from Nigeria after her introduction, but her partner hasn't joined her yet. May her soul rest in perfect peace."

See the post below:

Reactions as Nigerian nurse dies in the UK

@Chrisbamidele said:

"This is sad to read. Sometimes, living alone is a type of risk in itself. If she had a flatmate, maybe the story would be different."

@PeckysPastries said:

"Nnenna this was not the plan oo. You shouldn't be on the news for the wrong reasons. We should be planning your wedding and not your burial."

@lareto24 said:

"This is devastating…. May God rest her soul and comfort her loved ones."

@Yemo247 said:

"She is young…Stress induced Cardiac Arrest??…May Her Soul Rest In Perfect Peace."

@praise_olughu said:

"Nnenna, I can't believe I am typing RIP for you. The news of your death is so shocking and scary at the same time. God rest your soul and comfort your family."

Nurse leaves UK to work in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who was living in the UK decided it was time for her to move back to Nigeria and pick up a job.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady said she moved to Abuja where she is going to be working at a hospital.

She disclosed that she is a qualified nurse but did not mention if she was working in the UK before deciding to return home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng