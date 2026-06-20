Breaking: Trump Issues Fresh Orders on Strait of Hormuz

Trump announces no transit fees during the 60-day ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran claims closure of the strait due to US and Israeli violations of ceasefire

US reports active shipping in the strait as diplomatic efforts continue between nations

US President Donald Trump has announced fresh directives concerning the Strait of Hormuz, following Iran’s claim that the key maritime route had been closed to tanker traffic amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Trump said no transit fees would be imposed on vessels using the strategic waterway during the 60-day ceasefire period agreed with Iran.

Trump Issues Fresh Orders on Strait of Hormuz

Source: UGC

He added that any future charges after the deadline could only be introduced by the United States.

In a statement, Trump said,

“If the agreement is not completed after the 60-day period ends, no transit fees will be charged except those applied to cover past, present, and future costs for services provided as a ‘Guardian Angel’ to Middle Eastern countries by and for the benefit of the United States.”

Iran announces closure claim

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps had earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, accusing the US of failing to honour its commitments and alleging continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Iran’s military command said the move was a response to what it described as breaches of the agreement and warned that further actions could follow if the situation continued.

US says shipping continues through strait

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) later stated that commercial movement through the Strait of Hormuz remained active, reporting increased vessel traffic through the international waterway.

US Vice President JD Vance also said discussions with Iran could continue, expressing confidence that ceasefire efforts could be maintained.

Diplomatic efforts remain ongoing as representatives from both countries prepare for further negotiations.

Source: Legit.ng