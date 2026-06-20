Yiaga Africa has raised concerns over inconsistencies in election materials deployed by INEC in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship poll

The observation group noted mismatches between ballot papers, result sheets, and the official list of candidates published by the Commission

These discrepancies, according to Yiaga Africa, could cause confusion during voting and collation if not urgently clarified

Yiaga Africa has flagged serious inconsistencies in the ongoing Ekiti State governorship election, pointing to mismatches between ballot papers, result sheets, and the official list of candidates published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement signed by Dr. Aisha Abdullahi, Chair of the 2026 Ekiti Election Observation Mission, and Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, the group noted that the Form EC8A polling unit result sheets provided spaces for 15 political parties, while the ballot papers in circulation carried 19 parties.

Yiaga Africa highlights election material discrepancies in Ekiti State. Photo credit: Yiaga Africa/x

Source: Twitter

INEC candidate list raises questions

According to Channels, Yiaga Africa further observed that INEC’s final list of candidates, updated on its website as of June 18, 2026, reflected only 14 parties fielding candidates.

“Yiaga Africa is observing the Ekiti State governorship election, and our preliminary findings raise serious concerns about the consistency of the materials INEC has deployed,” the statement read.

Observers report high presence at polling units

According to Yiaga Africa, 96% of its observers from 250 randomly sampled polling units were present by 8:30 am to monitor the election.

The organisation acknowledged that changes in party participation had occurred since January 2026, following court rulings and administrative adjustments, but stressed that these changes were not consistently reflected across election materials.

Potential impact on voting and collation

Yiaga Africa warned that these discrepancies could cause confusion during voting and collation.

• Where result sheets include parties not on the ballot, presiding officers may record zero votes for parties unseen by voters.

• Conversely, if voters cast ballots for parties missing from the result sheet, uncertainty could arise in recording, reconciliation, and collation.

Yiaga Africa’s call to INEC

The organisation urged INEC to act swiftly by:

• Publicly clarifying the final list of parties and candidates.

• Explaining differences between ballot papers, result sheets, and earlier announcements.

• Issuing clear written instructions to presiding and collation officers on how to complete result sheets in line with the law and relevant court judgments.

Yiaga Africa emphasised that clarity and consistency are essential to maintaining public trust in the electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng