Alexx Ekubo: Lady Pens Down Heartfelt Tribute as Actor's Throwback Post on Life and Death Emerges
- A young lady identified as @Milleruche2 shared a tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo on social media
- The lady commented on a throwback post made by the deceased movie star about life and death in 2022
- The actor asked about the meaning of life in the resurfaced post which emerged after his burial on 18 June, 2026
A young lady identified as @Milleruche2 on X has shared a tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his burial ceremony on June 18, 2026.
The lady reposted an old publication made by the deceased on November 3, 2022, where he reflected on life and death.
Lady sends tribute to Alexx Ekubo
As seen in the X post, Alexx Ekubo wrote on the platform:
"What really is the meaning of life, one minute we are here, next minute we are not. Oluwa sanu mi."
Retweeting the post on June 19, 2026, @Milleruche2 wrote:
"Rest in peace.
Alexx."
Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's resurfaced post
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:
@EstherEssien_ said:
"Sometimes you try to put it together but. Still diffcult to figure out."
@IamaExcellency said:
"Hmm, Meaning of Life? .... It could just all be living it a day at a time, sir."
@only_racheal said:
"Life is crazy."
See the X post below:
Yomi Casual's wife addresses Alexx Ekubo's critics
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Grace, Yomi Casual's wife, has slammed Nigerians over what she described as their hypocrisy regarding late actor Alexx Ekubo.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng