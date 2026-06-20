A young lady identified as @Milleruche2 shared a tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo on social media

The lady commented on a throwback post made by the deceased movie star about life and death in 2022

The actor asked about the meaning of life in the resurfaced post which emerged after his burial on 18 June, 2026

A young lady identified as @Milleruche2 on X has shared a tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo following his burial ceremony on June 18, 2026.

The lady reposted an old publication made by the deceased on November 3, 2022, where he reflected on life and death.

A Nigerian lady comments on Alexx Ekubo's throwback post on life and death. Photo credit: @Milleruche2/X, Alexx Ekubo/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Lady sends tribute to Alexx Ekubo

As seen in the X post, Alexx Ekubo wrote on the platform:

"What really is the meaning of life, one minute we are here, next minute we are not. Oluwa sanu mi."

Retweeting the post on June 19, 2026, @Milleruche2 wrote:

"Rest in peace.

Alexx."

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's resurfaced post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@EstherEssien_ said:

"Sometimes you try to put it together but. Still diffcult to figure out."

@IamaExcellency said:

"Hmm, Meaning of Life? .... It could just all be living it a day at a time, sir."

@only_racheal said:

"Life is crazy."

See the X post below:

Yomi Casual's wife addresses Alexx Ekubo's critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Grace, Yomi Casual's wife, has slammed Nigerians over what she described as their hypocrisy regarding late actor Alexx Ekubo.

Source: Legit.ng