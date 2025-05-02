A hardworking Nigerian lady has shared an inspiring video showing the large piece of land that she acquired for herself

According to the lady, she was torn between acquiring a wig or the land, and she later chose to go for a piece of land

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A young Nigerian lady's wise investment decision has sparked admiration and inspired social media users.

The lady shared a video showing her new acquisition, a large piece of land worth over 2 million naira.

Lady overjoyed after purchasing land

The video was shared via her TikTok account @big_pukello, where it quickly gained attention and sparked congratulatory messages from viewers.

According to the lady, she had initially considered spending N2.2 million on a wig, but finally decided to invest in a 350 square meter piece of land for N2.8 million instead.

Her decision to prioritise a long-term investment over a fleeting indulgence was widely praised by her followers. In her caption, she genuinely encouraged others to make wise financial decisions just like she did.

"Nothing do my shoulder. The hair I wanted was N2.2 million and I got land for N2.8 million 350sqm. I don spend my N3 million wisely. This can be you too," she said.

Reactions as lady acquires land

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@My Chargie said:

"Don’t post your wins baby."

@ptomel said:

"My late uncle’s land case was painful. He was adamant on not selling it and they sold the land to someone who is more influential than him. He has a spiritual attack that led to stroke and he died."

@Bee_Hairplace5 reacted:

"Where did you get this in Abuja? It’s quite affordable."

@JUST DAVO said:

"Don't pose the Goodnew until is seal. She don buy am she is free to share wetin she been use am do. Congrats."

@Ojiname said:

"Omor one of my dreams Lord answer my prayers congratulations."

@MhizRare Blessed said:

"I get too but I no gree tell my people my village people too strong no jokes."

@KulTure said:

"Oh chim congrats love. I tap from your grace before the end of this year."

@Youngmummy said:

"Two don get two first na my husband buy the second one na me buy am."

@Bashaar said:

"Pukello dey put wuna on game now. No talk say she no do anything for wuna oh."

@Lagosinteriordecor said:

"Nice investment good for farming and agriculture."

@nwaneri_chidera16 said:

"Send money for wine make I pray for the land."

@KAFFY added:

"How come them cun dey tell me 5m for imo state."

Nigerian lady buys acre of land

