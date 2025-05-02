A Nigerian mother based in Italy, Gloria Oluchi, shared how she reunited with her daughter after 17 years apart

A Nigerian woman in Italy, Gloria Oluchi, celebrated as she reunited with her daughter after 17 years apart

She stated that she had left her daughter at 11 months old to seek greener pastures.

The emotional moment they met was captured in a TikTok video by @gloria_oluchi31, who shared her experience.

She explained how she had longed for her child after their years of being apart.

The woman said:

“17 years apart from my daughter and finally we have reunited in Italy. A dream come through for me that i have my daughter with me. Welcome to Italy baby.”

In another post, she recounted how young her daughter was when she left her and moved abroad.

She said:

“On my way to the airport to pick up my daughter. I left her when she was 11 months old just to look for greener pastures. 17 years been off and praying for a day like this. I can’t wait to see her. Thanks to my husband for all his love and support.

“Thanks daddy for your love and support towards us, Welcome baby.”

Watch the reunion video below:

Reactions trail woman’s reunion with daughter

Miss omoehi Esele said:

"Congratulations. It's good to have a supportive husband. may God bless him. I did mine alone, I brought my son after 8yrs. all glory to God."

DeReal Gossy said:

"17 years to look for greaner pasture without your daughter."

vizkid said:

"You mean for 17 years you never come home."

@glowing said:

"Parents abroad please learn how to come and see your kids, even though it not yearly,lost a course mates this year 1 of January,he hasn't seen his mom for years now, till he died."

@Favour Ikilo447 said:

"Congratulations may this same grace speak for my children to come to in Italy 🇮🇹 too in Jesus Christ Amen."

EUROPE AI said:

"My daughters are next ijn God please help me too I can't hold my tears anymore."

Kamsib said:

"So why are mine crying now , congratulations mama u tried hmmm deeper than we thought."

