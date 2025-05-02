A Nigerian lady recalled how her family played the US visa lottery as a joke and unexpectedly won

The family moved to America within a year, after applying at a cyber cafe without taking it seriously

Despite reactions of disbelief, she credited it to destiny, stating she always knew she wasn’t meant to stay in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady recounted how her family unexpectedly got an opportunity to relocate to America through the visa lottery.

She stated that her parents applied for the visa lottery as a joke some years back.

In a viral tweet by @sukiiyomi on X, the lady shared how her family won the lottery and moved to America within a year.

Her tweet read:

“Everyday I think about how my parents moved to America by luck, we played the visa lottery game as a joke. Next thing you know, we won and moved within a year. Ever since I was a young child, I knew I wasn’t meant to spend my life in Abule Egba it was destiny pls.”

She shared more details on how they applied at a cyber cafe and how long they waited before winning the lottery.

The lady also said that her whole family won the lottery, including her parents and siblings.

Her words:

“Everyone is saying “as a joke” but I remember the day we applied so vividly. We were at some cyber cafe, we legit thought it was just banter. We even forgot we applied, then a year later we got mail that we won and the rest is history.”

Reacting to some people who didn’t believe her, she added:

“My coming to America tweet left my mutual audience and now randoms are accusing me of lying. God please continue to perform miracles in my life that the average mind cannot fathom.”

See her tweet below:

About American visa lottery

The Diversity Visa Lottery by the US government is an avenue to make immigrant visa available to countries with low immigration rates.

Each year, the U.S. Department of State puts out a list of eligible and ineligible countries. The list of countries may change each year.

Since 2015, Nigerians have been barred from applying because the country’s number of nationals with green cards, according to reports.

Reactions as lady shares American visa lottery experience

@vulcantde said:

"And then there’s my parents who won the lottery and felt it was better to remain in 9ja."

@KennyUnleash said:

"dvlottery.gov.ng.. I will never forget that website. I worked in a cyber cafe and did it for more than 1000 people. I did for myself, my 4 siblings, my mom (as a lead applicant), and my dad (as a lead applicant). Yet, we didn't win."

@AsherHansel said:

"And this opportunity is long dead

