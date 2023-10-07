The US government as announced the opening of the 2025 the Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery Programme

The programme is a means for foreigners to apply for the U.S permanent residence by obtaining the green card

The application is free and opened for 53 countries but sadly Nigerians again not included in the list but there is hope

The United States has opened application for its 2025 Diversity Visa Programme, the popularly known as visa lottery.

In a statement published on its website and obtained by Legit.ng, US department said application will close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

US visa lottery for 2024 is open and Nigeria is not included Photo credit: Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

The statement reads:

"The online registration period for the DV-2025 Program begins on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 12:00 noon, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) (GMT-4) and concludes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon, Eastern Standard Time (EST) (GMT-5).

"It is free but Submission of more than one entry for a person during the registration period will disqualify all entries for that person."

Nigeria barred from US visa lottery 2024

While nationals from 53 African countries are qualified to apply, Nigerians are once again barred.

The U.S. Department of State, in a 21-page document said:

"In Africa, natives of Nigeria are not eligible for this year’s Diversity Visa program."

The document also revealed that 21 countries are not qualified for the US visa lottery including Nigeria over high rates of immigration.

The statement continues:

"For DV-2024, natives of the following countries and areas are not eligible to apply because more than 50,000 natives of these countries immigrated to the United States in the previous five years: Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Republic of Korea (South Korea), United Kingdom (except Northern Ireland) and its dependent territories, Venezuela, and Vietnam. Natives of Macau SAR and Taiwan are eligible."

Other options for Nigerians

US government states clearly that to apply one must be born from an eligible country regardless of present country of residence.

This move has left many Nigerians seeking U.S. immigrant visas with limited options.

For those in Nigeria still wishing to apply, there are two options are available, provided certain conditions are met.

The first option allows applicants to claim chargeability to the country of birth of their derivative spouse, assuming that the spouse was born in an eligible country.

Under this scenario, eligibility is contingent upon the spouse also being eligible for and issued an immigrant visa.

Furthermore, both the applicant and their spouse must enter the United States together, using their Diversity Visas (DVs). This provision extends to minor dependent children, who can be "charged" to a parent's country of birth.

The second option permits individuals to be "charged" to the country of birth of either of their parents, as long as neither parent was born in or was a resident of the applicant's country of birth at the time of their birth.

The document added:

"Applicants who choose to claim alternate chargeability through either of these options must provide a detailed explanation on the E-DV Entry Form, particularly in question 6.

"It's crucial to ensure accurate information is provided, as listing an incorrect country of eligibility or chargeability, to which a valid claim cannot be established, will result in ineligibility for a Diversity Visa."

To apply if qualified use this link.

