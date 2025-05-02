A Nigerian lady said she used all the allowance she was paid during her NYSC to process her visa application

However, she said she got rejected, and all the money she saved during her service year was wasted for nothing

She posted the story on X, where it is getting a lot of reactions, as many people say she took a lot of risks with the money

A Nigerian lady shared the sad story of how her visa application got rejected, and she lost a lot of money.

The lady was reacting to a post which asked people to share when they saved money and realised they made a mistake.

In her story, Gbemisola Taiwo said she decided to save all the money she was paid as allowance during her NYSC.

At the end of her service year, she used the money to apply for an American visa.

However, she did not get the visa, and all the money she had saved was wasted.

She wrote:

"I didn’t touch my NYSC allowance at all. At the time, I was working with a company, and I would take out ₦200 from my salary, then add it to the allowance to make it ₦20,000. I used that money to start processing my U.S. master’s application, paying for the application fee, sending transcripts, and other related costs. In the end, my visa was denied. Every single dime wasted. I cried ehn. I even added money because it was not enough tbh."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady's visa application gets rejected

@GirlTucci said:

"Who Dey make am go think say other people no serious. Sometimes Ehn, you can do everything right and things won’t pan out. Just don’t give up, things will work out. Such is life."

@AyanwaleSegunD said:

"Sorry about that. For the good of the public I think stories like this should be share and how you deal with it, did you try it again?"

@CHIAMAKA_XOXO said:

"Make una try Dey get some serious advisers that you'd listen to in your life na, biko. Because who does this? Like the whole Nysc allowance?l omo sha. It's well."

@scoffy2606 said:

"I did my IT in Skye bank in 2013. My monthly salary then was ₦20,000. I didn’t touch a kobo from the salary for 12 months because my brother gave me ₦500 daily for transport and food. I used the ₦240,000 to buy two plots of land. The lands are still there."

@FineOnMe said:

"It's very painful though but I have learnt that nothing is guaranteed in this life."

