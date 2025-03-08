Global site navigation

Nigerian Man in America Wins PS5 At Job Fair After Friend Forced Him to Apply for Raffle Draw
People

Nigerian Man in America Wins PS5 At Job Fair After Friend Forced Him to Apply for Raffle Draw

by  Victoria Nwahiri
  • A Nigerian man in the United States of America shared how he won a PS-5 after his friend forced him to apply
  • He narrated how he was forced by his friend to apply for the raffle draw because he was reluctant at first
  • Many who came across his story shared their thoughts on his huge win, while others congratulated him

A Nigerian man based in the United States of America shared how his friend forced him to apply for a raffle draw at a job fair.

He said he was reluctant to apply because he had hardly won such in the past.

Man shares how he won Ps5 at a job fair in America after his friend forced him to apply
He won the PS5 at a raffle draw his friend forced him to apply for. Photo: @therealbelano
Source: Twitter

In a tweet by @therealbelano, the man celebrated as he ended up winning a PlayStation 5 after he applied.

He said:

“I am at this job fair with about 15,000 people and one company was doing raffle draw. My friend forced me to apply for the raffle draw which I reluctantly did cos I never win.

“After the close today’s fair, we all went and it was full of crowd… while they called the first winner, I was telling some Nigerian friends that I can never win because I’m never lucky for this kinda stuffs and also considering the number of people who entered for the draw.
“Guess who was called as the winner of the PS5! Didn’t Believe it. My friend who forced me to apply in frame 2. Days I least believe, I won!”
Nigerian man in America celebrated as he won a PS5 at a job fair
Nigerian man who won PS5 shared how his friend forced him to apply. Photo: @therealbelano
Source: Twitter

In the comments, he added how he won the prize.

He said:

“Crazy thing was they called two people and they weren’t there, so they’ll keep calling names which they called me.”

His tweet below:

Reactions as US-based Nigerian man wins PS5

@Ovaga_A said:

"I used to have this mindset, until I won a package recently at work. Now, guess who has turned into a motivational speaker on how it's all in your head and mind bla bla bla?...Me!"

@DayoOjo said:

"Congratulations man. As someone who hardly wins such too, I understand your joy."

@alabi_daniel said:

"Congratulations, New Thing has began in your life embrace it... This will not be the last."

@Chrisllionaire said:

"Lmao life be funny like that. The one time you don’t expect it, boom—PS5 secured. Shoutout to your friend for the push. Enjoy your win."

@tosinolaseinde said:

"I hope this sets the tone for the rest of the year and winning things."

Source: Legit.ng

