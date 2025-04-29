A Nigerian man has received accolades from netizens on TikTok after showing off the gift that he surprised his wife with

In a heartwarming video, he showed off the portable supermarket that he renovated and stocked up for his beloved wife

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud him

A romantic gesture by a Nigerian husband towards his beautiful wife has captured the hearts of many online.

The thoughtful gift he surprised his wife with proved his love and commitment to their relationship.

Thoughtful Nigerian man stocks wife's new supermarket with goods Photo credit: @don_mammus1/TikTok.

Man surprises wife with supermarket gift

The video, shared by TikTok user @don_mamus1, revealed the transformation of the portable supermarket after getting renovated.

It captured the renovation process and the final result, with the shop fully stocked with an assortment of goods.

The husband's amazing gift to his wife was met with admiration on social media, with users lavishing praise on his thoughtfulness.

"My little gift to my wife," he captioned the video.

Many viewers were touched by the gesture, and they applauded him for showing appreciation and love for his wife in a sweet way.

Man gifts wife fully-stocked supermarket. Photo credit: @don_mammus1/TikTok.

Reactions as man gifts wife supermarket

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@deborahjohn477 asked:

"3m can run this?"

@VERIFIED BLOGGER said:

"This one is for woman that stood by him through life."

@fatimaomowunmi543 said:

"God bless all the GOOD AND HEALTHY MEN including my husband, that man dey try."

@zeespecial edibles and equipme said:

"Some men no go see this one copy ooo. Weldone sir. Congratulations Rita manage am well ooo."

@NO FORCR77 said:

"Sir please so how much can open this sup please help me i want start something for me."

@YOUNGCEE said:

"My dear I pray may thy lord watch over your business, no form of lost sha be for you AMEN."

@sweetshuga08 said:

"Congratulations dear. I will share mine soon in Jesus name amen."

@#vickybest said:

"Congratulations. I will surely be congratulated, I will use this sound."

@lizzybabe said:

"Ever since have been hearing this sound I just had it to my favourite cause I believe I will use it soon by God's grace."

@Evawhite said:

"I have trusted many to my sorrows, i for say make i open am for person to the manage am because me no get time to stay for one business."

@elijahmanelijahma said:

"Congratulations to ur wife. The best investment is to invest in the women that weakness your struggling days."

@Rita Iplus said:

"And na even my name sake oo, congratulations dear, I tap from ur grace."

@Nk bay commented:

"Congratulations my sister the that it for will don it for me too I only hope on god."

@mjbeauty commented:

"Congratulations for making your wife happy you shall never lack."

@Rita reacted:

"Congratulations my namesake God wen do am for u go still do am for me ooh."

@Ben wazy said:

"Money get power sha the way money day repair some were."

@Jessybae said:

"My boyfriend no go see dis one for dis app ooo if na nonsense things way go bring issue add to our relationship now he go see am."

@BABYESSENTIALSINILORIN reacted:

"Men that supports their woman congratulations profitable sales by God’s grace."

@BOBBYSAXY_AUTOS added:

"Any woman wey do well for husband’s house abeg make una empower her. Any woman wey give her husband peace of mind,no amount is too big for her abeg spoil her. But if ur wife na the opposite use belt."

Watch the video here:

Man gifts wife iPhone 14 Pro Max

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man gifted his pretty wife an iPhone 14 Pro Max and N1 million as a push gift after childbirth.

The moment was captured in a video shared by the wife on her TikTok page, to the amazement of many.

