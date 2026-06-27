President Donald Trump has revealed a special commemorative passport featuring his image and the Declaration of Independence

Reactions from Americans about the passport vary, with mixed comments about the design and its implications

Some Americans have raised concerns about the passport's message and its impact on American values and identity

United States President Donald Trump has unveiled a new rendering of a special commemorative US passport that bears his likeness on Friday, June 26. It debuted a limited-edition passport to mark the 250th anniversary of America this year.

In a social media post, the US president wrote: “The U.S.A.’s New Passport, which says, ‘Welcome, but be good!’”.

President Donald Trump shares a new US passport with his image Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Getty Images

The US president shared a sample passport page that featured his image, where he loomed over the Resolute Desk. The passport has the text of the original Declaration of Independence in the background. Trump's signature is also on the bottom. On the opposite page, there is an image of the "Declaration of Independence" painting by John Trumbull.

CNN reported that the new passport carrying the rendering of Trump was based on the portrait of the president from the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington. It was different from what was released earlier this year by the State Department. It featured a different president's image.

Americans react as Trump shares US passport

The development has started generating mixed reactions from Americans. Below are some of their comments:

PusteblumeOnTour commended the US president:

"It's good, so everyone can immediately see who belongs to the MAGA-Trump sect and who should not be allowed into their country. All other normal US Americans still have their normal passport without the orange flashbulb on them."

Nan Gale claimed that the new passport was horrible:

"I think it is Horrible, I am so thankful I recently got a passport without the unpatriotic redesign. How many are happy they do not have the new redesign?"

Americans react as Donald Trump shares new US passport with his image Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Nancy Stork raised serious concerns about the statements on the new passport:

"Hmm, didn't the people who received a passport earlier follow the rules? And what's the point of this statement if U.S. citizens are travelling with it, since that's what the passport is for?"

Vilonmoney explained that the US needs values beyond pictures:

"It's going to be a nice idea to really know the reason why they want to use those old Patriots as part of the United States passport. What happened to the virtue, or what are we trying to transmit to other people that are watching, we need value more than pictures."

KingLoie mentioned the possible features of the new passport:

"No doubt it has a chip in it to go with the 24/7 Palantir Surveillance, facial/gait recognition and data centres."

You can read more comments on the report on X here:

Trump reacts as Iran shoots down US aircraft

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US President Donald Trump confirmed Iran shot down a US Apache helicopter during a patrol in the Strait of Hormuz.

The incident escalated tensions and raised concerns following US-Israel military operations against Iran.

Public reactions from Americans reflected divided opinions on Trump's handling of the war against Iran in the Middle East.

Source: Legit.ng