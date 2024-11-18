A Nigerian lady who was working at a company has opened up on how she was sacked by the firm

She revealed that after she was sacked, her colleagues also resigned from the job because of her

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the ladies’ decision and wished them well

A Nigerian lady was dismissed from a company she claimed was owned by Chinese nationals.

She revealed that following her dismissal, her colleagues also resigned from the same workplace.

Lady's colleagues quit jobs after she was sacked. Photo: @someze7

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @someze7 on TikTok, the young lady was seen with her colleagues.

She complained about the working conditions in the comments.

The lady said:

“POV: They sacked me from work and all my colleagues quit their jobs because I was sacked. These Chinese people are really treating their Nigerian workers bad.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady’s colleagues resign after she was sacked

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the ladies’ decision.

@JIBOKU1808 said:

"Una never ready for this hustle."

@kayluxe_Brand said:

"I dunno what she did but I wish we had this cooperation in classrooms some lecturers won’t maltreat students."

@Black gold said:

"This is your family now. I pray you all come into favor and blessings."

@gabbykrane0 said:

"I remember back then , my boss sack me , my babe follow me , later for even the remaining two staffs resigned , because then na me Dey show area boys love , if not they rest workers no go fit work."

@oladayoolaniyan1 said:

"This is love."

@Danny Adanna said:

"How much were you paid there?"

Responding to the comment, the lady revealed that they were being paid N65,000.

Read more related stories on jobs

Lady resigns bank job to become barber

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady resigned from her bank job to begin her barbing and hairstyling business.

She updated the public on how her beauty business was going and said she’d do it again in a heartbeat.

Many who came across the post encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences with their careers.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng