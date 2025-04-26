A Nigerian man who got tired of the power supply he was getting from the grid has gone for solar energy

Showing off some four solar panels and a tubular battery, he mentioned that constant electricity was assured for him

As many people praised him for making the expensive move to get on solar, others worried about his setup capacity

A Nigerian creative building products on the Solana blockchain has solved his power supply issue.

The man who must have been frustrated by the Nigerian national grid opted for solar energy as he got panels.

The man expects to enjoy constant electricity. Photo source: @big_sensei1, Getty Images/StefaNikolic, PixelCatchers. Photo of men for illustration.

Source: Twitter

He (@big_sensei1) showed four pieces of solar panels and a battery pack as he bade farewell to NEPA. He announced he was now going to be enjoying a 24/7 power supply.

Using Solar and Starlink

The Solana developer, however, did not mention the rated wattage of each panel to determine how many KVAs his setup was.

He said he was also working on getting a much more reliable internet provider like Starlink. A few people said his setup may be too small to serve him.

After get solar panels, he looks forward to replacing his internet provider. Photo source: beekeepx, Sean Anthony Eddy

Source: Getty Images

His X post read:

"Dear NEPA I'm finally done with you guys. I'm now having 24/7 power supply.

"MTN, you're next!"

Nigerian government and solar electricity

The man's solar post came at a time when the federal government was considering banning the importation of solar panels.

A few days ago, Nigerians reacted as Aso Rock said it was disconnecting from the national grid and spending N10bn to install panels.

The government later gave its reason for wanting to go solar, saying it was out of the need to drastically reduce cost of governance.

See the man's solar materials below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@legbo_ said:

"I know that feeling my bro, sweet feeling."

@0xnecokizz said:

"Heard a rumor that Nigeria about to put a banner on Solar Panels."

@IfeanyichukwuHQ said:

"This won't be enough though. Even you're powering only laptop and fridge."

@lonerofweb3 said:

"Sharp sharp, congratulations Idolo. Me sef go soon run my own."

@I_amDorris said:

"Congratulations on escaping this loop!"

@la_victo_ire said:

"Ohh congratulations... We long conquered never and I've conquered airtel to an extent. See you at the top ser."

@Joshuaisjosh1 said:

"In this country you just have to carve out your own happiness."

@daboy_111 said:

"I don ditch Nepa since last year. This is more peaceful aswear."

@just_levi_vibes said:

"Someone should tell bro that Nigeria dey correct things itself. Like dis, rain fit just start dey fall anyhow everyday for your side."

Man sold solar energy to neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who installed solar energy with tubular batteries is now selling out power. The man said, despite the rainfall a day before, his solar system still charged well.

He (@emmyinverters) revealed he had been selling out his solar energy to his female neighbour since June 2023 at N183 per kW (Kilowatt).

Source: Legit.ng