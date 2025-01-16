A lady saw a man who she liked, and she could not control the urge to approach him for a relationship

The lady slid into the man's DM and made her feelings known to him, but his response left her embarrassed

In his response, the man told the lady that she was not his spec and warned her never to try such a thing again

The secret conversation between a lady and a man has surfaced online and gone viral.

The lady was crushing on the man, hoping they could enter a relationship.

The man warned the lady never to approach her again. Photo credit: X/Cici.

When she could not control her urge, she approached the man through his DM.

According to the lady identified on X as Cici, she had told the man that she very much liked him.

She acknowledged that what she was going to say could sound 'somehow'. Cici went head ahead to ask the man if she was single.

She said:

"How are you? Okay I don't know how this is going to sound! But I have been crushing on you for a very long time I like you. Are you single?"

In his response, the man sounds angry and disapproving. He told Cici that she was not his spec.

He also warned her never to try such a thing again in the future.

He said:

"Lol please, first of all you are not my spec. I like very thick girls with big bundaaaa. Secondly, I'm very single. I appreciate your effort, but don't try this next time."

Many other people who saw the post took to the comment section to laugh out loud. However, some people appreciated the lady and called her courageous.

See the post below:

Reactions as man warns lady who slid into his DM

@aideinfluence said:

"The person don get you for mind before."

@tosinolaseinde said:

"This was outright mean."

@iamdamiosky said:

"I’m not buying this for real."

@omo_iya_tuwo said:

"Don't ever try this next again in your life, na warning with respect."

@___Muna_ said:

"He threatened you on top your boldness."

@danielholkss said:

"How you sef go carry small nyansh enter dm."

@Row_Haastrup said:

"This was too harsh."

@Gene_sis0 said:

"A lot of thing going on lowkey. Make una no leaked my own sha."

@Anarii6 said:

"The person don plan you."

@mzlizzybet said:

"This person carry you for mind!!!. Nothing you wan tell me."

Nigerian lady cries profusely after heartbreak

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a heartbroken Nigerian lady was seen in a video mourning the sudden end of her relationship.

In the trending video, it was revealed that the lady had been in a relationship with her boyfriend for three years.

According to the video, the lady got a sudden phone call from her boyfriend, apparently informing her of the collapse of their relationship.

The video is captioned:

"My friend handled her heartbreak on fried rice this evening after she got a call to end her three years relationship. I know it hurts but is this not funny how shes still eating in a rush?"

