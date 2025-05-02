A young lady has shared a heartwarming video showing the moment her White partner paid her a surprise visit at her apartment

In a video, she captured the moment she saw the young man standing inside her compound and she was filled with excitement and shock

While sharing the video via the TikTok app, she expressed her joy over the incident and gushed over the love that they share

A Nigerian lady has melted hearts on TikTok after revealing the special bond she shares with her foreign partner.

The happy wife posted a romantic video that garnered attention on social media and drew reactions from netizens.

Oyinbo man leaves his country, pays unexpected visit to lover. Photo credit: @hairledge/TikTok.

Lady posts moment white partner visited her

In a video posted via her TikTok account @hairledge, she showed the moment he paid her a surprise visit in 2024.

Her emotional reaction to her partner's surprise visit showed the strength of their relationship and the love the share.

According to the lady, the surprise visit took place in Ghana, specifically at her old apartment in Kumasi, and was a memorable moment in their relationship.

The lady's partner, who is now her husband, had apparently planned the surprise visit for 2024, and the lady's joy and gratitude knew no bounds.

"In 2024 my boyfriend now my husband paid me a surprise visit in Gh at my old apartment in Kumasi. It was so lovely and emotional," she captioned the video.

Lady screams as her oyinbo partner unexpectedly arrives at her apartment. Photo credit: @hairledge/TikTok.

Reactions as oyinbo man surprises partner

The video sparked warm wishes and congratulatory messages from TikTok users who were inspired by the couple's love and commitment to each other.

@Mr. Turay said:

"So this pandemic is not only in Nigeria? So Ghana is involved too?"

@akosuahforiwaah said:

"You people are now get married to all our clients how we go survive for the street."

@Maya said:

"So this thing is Global? I thought only we Nigerians are suffering from these people o."

@Nii Tagoe said:

"We both know why she was surprised, this happiness has two layers. fifa match spoil ooo."

@B O-B said:

"Indian film anka the pure water will fall down and the scene will pause like 5 secs out of shock."

@Justice MaCcoy said:

"He doesn't trust you, he thought he you will surprise him, but he rather surprised you. Legends understands."

@shennelsNatural said:

"And you were still carrying the water on your head. I will throw it somewhere and go hug my husband."

@DEBBIE reacted:

"I thought the water will be taken off her head oo. W3yi phone b3twa pictures."

@Mis hair Kumasi commented:

"Don’t mind anyone. Love this for you. You are happy that’s all that matters."

@Da_ real_ kim added:

"The kind way una dey marry oyibo ehhh abi war dey front wey I no know? Cuz I no understand again."

Man surprises lover who stayed with him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man thought it wise to surprise the love of his life who has been there for him through thick and thin.

In a trending video, the lady couldn't stop blushing as she unboxed the gift items including money cake.

