The WhatsApp conversation between a lady and her former boyfriend has caught the attention of netizens on TikTok

In the WhatsApp chat, the young man confessed that he missed her so much but she responded with a Bible verse

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A WhatsApp conversation shared on TikTok by a young lady has garnered lots of comments and reactions from netizens.

The chat between the lady and her ex-boyfriend was so epic that it left many viewers weighing in on the situation.

Lady's trending chat with ex-boyfriend who slid into her DM generates buzz. Photo credit: @dineo648/TikTok.

Lady shares chat with ex-boyfriend

The conversation was shared by TikTok user @dineo648, who captioned the post to reflect her journey of self-discovery and growth after ending a relationship.

According to the chat, the ex-boyfriend initiated contact with a casual greeting and confession of missing her.

"Hi How's you? I miss you," he said.

In response, the lady shared a verse from the Bible, specifically Proverbs 26:11, which in the King James Version reads, "As a dog returneth to his vomit, so a fool returneth to his folly."

Lady posts chat with ex-boyfriend who unexpectedly sent her WhatsApp messages.

Her ex-boyfriend's response to the verse was a simple "amen", suggesting he may not have fully grasped the words of the scripture.

Reactions as lady posts chat with ex-boyfriend

The post touched many viewers on TikTok who took to the comments section to share their thoughts and opinions.

Many praised the lady for moving on and focusing on her own well-being, while others discussed the realities of relationships and the importance of self-love.

@nancycouture said:

"Me wey cry go meet God to help me love myself enough not to be chasing after love. Na once baba God give me strategy, na me dey do shakara now."

@EMERITUS GOODNESS said:

"Who else paused and searched for the verse before coming to the comment section."

@Miss Marwa said:

"Like snow in summer or rain in harvest, so honor is not fitting for a fool. Like a sparrow in its flitting, like a swallow in its flying, a curse that is causeless does not alight."

@kylerpearl 2 said:

"Welcome back from the scripture sisters en brothers am proud of ur investigations."

@F said:

"Not me thinking it's the bible verse that said "affliction will not rise for the second time". But this verse is even better."

@nobukhosi_hellen wrote:

"Proverbs 26:11 NKJV [11] As a dog returns to his own vomit, So a fool repeats his folly."

@Pretty Mod said:

"This is why I always used Google anytime I don't understand somtn whn chatn oooo the guy shud hv search for the meaning wat is Amen. Yaw fou de3 boi."

@kubiclara said:

"Girl don't be too harsh hahaha but I love your response but that guy didn't even read."

@zoe_boitumelo said:

"Next time only reply after a day and when he says I miss you, don’t respond. Just delete the chat and move on."

@LaMlangeni added:

"I stopped texting him a year ago he texted me a few days back atsi I must come back home all of a sudden he misses me and all that."

See the post below:

Lady's chat with ex-boyfriend trends online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared details of the conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend after she took the decision to unblock him.

The lady said she sent the man a message on WhatsApp, and he responded with a lot of joy in his heart.

