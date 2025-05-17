A female corps member has cried out on X (formerly Twitter) after the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) reportedly posted her to a bakery.

The displeased mass communication graduate fumed and prayed that God would judge the NYSC management.

More details shortly...

Mass communication graduate laments as NYSC reportedly posts her to bakery.

Source: TikTok

NYSC reportedly posts mass communication graduate to a bakery.

Source: TikTok

See her tweet below:

Source: Legit.ng