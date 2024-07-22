A young corps member burst into tears after being posted to a nursery and primary school for NYSC service

A video showed the moment tears rolled her cheeks as she arrived at the school which was still an uncompleted building

While sharing the clip, she also disclosed how she was told that she could be given a place to farm if she was interested

A corps member was left in tears after being assigned to a nursery and primary school for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service.

The emotional moment was captured on video as she boarded a bike to the school, which was still under construction.

Corper laments over place of primary assignment

In a video, the corps member identified as @victoryewere on TikTok, revealed her disappointment at the posting.

She was seen wiping away tears as she surveyed the pupils at the school and the unfinished building.

The school's state of disrepair was evident, with bare concrete walls and an obvious lack of basic amenities.

According to @victoryewere, she was also offered the opportunity to farm if she was interested.

In her words:

"POV: NYSC posted me to a nursery and primary school. They even said they will give me space to farm if I am interested."

Reactions as NYSC corps member laments over PPA

The TikTok video sparked a mix of reactions online, with many users expressing sympathy for the corps member's plight.

@PAŮĽĘËÇŶ said:

"Na 1 year you better plant yam, if you dey go house harvest am."

@BIGDERA stated:

"Be like say na only me enjoy my nysc. I don’t even no my ppa or how it looks like from camp straight to my house."

@tiana_mma said:

"I felt the same way too until I found out it was the easiest thing to do. I was teaching KG. No need to write note. Just enter class repeat the same thing for two weeks. I enjoyed it o."

@Gifty said:

"Why are you crying?When I heard about mine I kuku no get strength I just disappeared and turned to a ghost."

@Mike asked:

"Na polytechnic u wan make dem post u abi where? I don’t understand."

@Onuora Ugochukwu said:

"I served in a nursery and primary school. I taught primary one class and I only had 4 pupils in my class."

@flower district wrote:

"Na why you dey cry?Time wey you dey nursery class corpers from far no come your school?"

@ladder added:

"Primary school student are very easy to teach they will always bright up ur day just watch and see how u will love dem."

